Awoniyi continues Bundesliga goalscoring run as Union Berlin overcome Wolfsburg

Amid the euphoric pride of victory, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appealed to the uniquely predictable. “It’s just in the DNA of this club,” the Manchester United manager beamed after the 3-2 win over Atalanta.Far more relevant than what is ingrained in this club, however, is what is ingrained in this team. United have deep structural problems that are going to keep bringing admittedly entertaining, erratic matches and constantly create the need for such comebacks.It can be difficult not to get swept away with the emotions of such victories, of course. You only had to look at the beaming faces of the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO