Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on 100 goals in the Premier League, across his two spells at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward managed to score 84 goals in the English top-flight between 2003 and 2009, before departing in a record-breaking transfer move to Real Madrid. Now that he's back in Manchester, however, he's closing in on a century of goals.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO