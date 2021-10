A new report by The Sentencing Project shows Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans. According to the 25-page report, which used data and projections from the US Census, the US Bureau of Justice Statistics and information provided directly from some states, 81 Black adults per 100,000 people in the United States are serving time in a state prison.

