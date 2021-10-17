Horrifying As One Dead, One in Custody After Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department has one suspect in custody after there was a fatal shooting on the Thruway at around 3:20 Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Nicole...kpel965.com
The Lafayette Police Department has one suspect in custody after there was a fatal shooting on the Thruway at around 3:20 Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Nicole...kpel965.com
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1