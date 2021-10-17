CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Horrifying As One Dead, One in Custody After Shooting

By Bernadette Lee
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 6 days ago
The Lafayette Police Department has one suspect in custody after there was a fatal shooting on the Thruway at around 3:20 Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Nicole...

