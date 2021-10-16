CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Toyota lowers production goals by 15 percent for November

By Shane McGlaun
SlashGear
SlashGear
 7 days ago

The global chip shortage is impacting automakers significantly. This week, Toyota announced that it plans to cut its global production output by 15 percent in November. The reduced production is laid directly at the feet of the shortage of microprocessors needed to build modern vehicles.

Despite chopping production in November, Toyota says it is still sticking to its planned production goals for the entirety of 2021. The company has said that it plans to ramp up production in December. Toyota is the largest automaker in Japan and also builds some of its vehicles in the US.

Toyota was also forced to reduce production in September and October due to the chip shortage and other issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For the year through March 31, Toyota reduced its production goals to 9 million vehicles representing a reduction of 300,000 units. In addition, the pandemic has significantly impacted components required to build its vehicles sourced from Malaysia and Vietnam.

Toyota says that a decline in COVID-19 infection rates in southeast Asia will allow chip manufacturers to increase output for the remainder of the year. Toyota wasn’t as impacted as some automakers by the chip shortage and pandemic because it had a stockpile of components allowing it to continue manufacturing operations.

The automaker has asked its component suppliers in southeast Asia to boost its allotment of chips and other components in December to allow it to ramp production significantly and meet its goals. Toyota spokesperson has stated that the total loss production for the automaker between September and November will be as high as 910,000 vehicles. In North America specifically, the reduced production in November will mean between 45,000 and 55,000 fewer vehicles produced.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

GM’s chip woes ease as more trucks are completed

Automotive manufacturers are facing significant hardships with the chip shortage that’s plaguing the world. GM decided that it continued producing its popular pickups even though they could not be completed for shipping. Instead of stopping manufacturing lines, GM simply built the truck and then parked them in lots around the country until the chips needed to complete them were available and plugged in.
CARS
SlashGear

Apple leak claims EV battery talks falter over US demands

The long-rumored Apple electric vehicle is, sources claimed back in December, heading for a potential 2024 launch. A key component for the alleged Apple car is, of course, batteries, which a previous leak claimed would feature a monocell design to target a higher power density. The latest leak on the topic indicates batteries may also be a big problem for Apple moving forward with its EV project.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Daymak Spiritus electric three-wheeler prototype is complete

A company called Daymak from Canada kicked off a crowdfunding campaign in March of this year to build the Spiritus electric three-wheel vehicle. The company’s proposal proved appealing to many, with 25,000 preorders on the books. The company has completed its first prototype Spiritus. Production versions of the vehicle will...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Slashes Global Production Again by 330,000 Units

The semiconductor chip shortage has wreaked havoc across the auto industry, and even Toyota isn’t immune. Although the automotive giant has fared better than other carmakers, it has made small production cuts nearly every month this year. Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Asian countries, Toyota had to close some plants altogether.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorAuthority

Toyota commits $3.4B to US battery production through 2030

Toyota has been slow to jump on the electric-vehicle bandwagon but is now planning multiple models powered by batteries, including some to be built at its U.S. plants. To ensure adequate local supply of batteries for these upcoming EVs as well as plug-in hybrids, Toyota this week announced plans to invest $3.4 billion in battery production in the U.S. through 2030. The investment is part of a wider global investment in battery development and production totaling $13.5 billion.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Tesla Q3 2021 sees Elon Musk swerve the auto industry struggles

Tesla’s Q3 2021 turned out to be better than anyone might have predicted, with the EV-maker bucking auto industry struggles and recording a record quarter despite plenty of reasons why that shouldn’t have been the case. Amid rivals complaining of semiconductor shortages, temporarily halted production lines, and other woes, Tesla actually delivered its best-ever operating profit and gross profit.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Toyota, Stellantis, Ford, and other OEMs begin serious battery production push

It seems like legacy automakers, including Toyota, Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors, are starting to embrace the EV transition. Detroit’s Big 3 and Toyota all announced investments in battery plants these last few weeks. These indicate that veteran automakers are taking a serious step toward mass electric vehicle production. Toyota’s...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Toyota announces US hybrid battery production

Toyota announced today it would invest US$3.4bn (JPY380bn) in automotive batteries in the United States by the end of 2030. The investment is for developing and localising automotive battery production, including those for battery electric vehicles, and is part of the global total of $13.5bn (JPY1.5 trillion) set aside for investment in battery development and production announced last month.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
calculatedriskblog.com

Industrial Production Decreased 1.3 Percent in September

From the Fed: Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization. Industrial production fell 1.3 percent in September after moving down 0.1 percent in August; output was previously reported to have risen 0.4 percent in August. In September, manufacturing output decreased 0.7 percent: The production of motor vehicles and parts fell 7.2 percent, as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations, while factory output elsewhere declined 0.3 percent. The output of utilities dropped 3.6 percent, as demand for cooling subsided after a warmer-than-usual August. Mining production fell 2.3 percent.
INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

Toyota cuts November outlook by 15% on parts shortage, COVID

Toyota cut its global car production target for November by around 15% from an earlier plan as a shortage of parts continues to weigh on the world’s largest automaker. The Japanese company had initially planned to make 1 million cars next month but now expects to do only around 850,000 to 900,000 units, it said in a statement Friday.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Toyota cuts November output but sticks to full-year goal

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Friday cut its planned global output for November by as much as 15% due to ongoing chip shortages, but indicated it would ramp up production from December by sticking to its latest full-year production target. Japan's leading carmaker said in a press release it...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Toyota production boost means new Landcruisers for Australia

Toyota Australia dealers – and customers – will soon be able to lay hands on the redesigned Landcruiser after Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) forecast “improved production” in November at its Japanese plants due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in southeast Asia. While overall Toyota vehicle production will be up...
CARS
Industry Week

Toyota Cuts Worldwide Production by 10%-15%

In a release dated October 15, Toyota Motors announced it would drop its November production targets from roughly 1 million units to between 900,000 and 850,000 units, a cut of between 10-15%. Toyota’s home operations in Japan will make roughly 50,000 fewer vehicles than initially planned, and it will make between 50,000 to 100,000 fewer cars and trucks overseas.
BUSINESS
Dallas News

Toyota reduces its production target by 15%, citing parts shortage impact

Toyota cut its global car production target for November by around 15% from an earlier plan as a shortage of parts continues to weigh on the world’s No. 1 automaker. The Japanese company had initially planned to make 1 million cars next month but now expects to do only around 850,000 to 900,000 units, it said in a statement Friday.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Toyota Aims to Make up Some Lost Production as Supplies Rebound -Sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said. Toyota last month...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Tesla cranks up starting prices for its popular EVs again

Bad news for anyone who’s been saving up to buy themselves a brand-new Tesla electric vehicle has surfaced. Tesla’s website was updated late Friday night to reflect significant price increases for multiple vehicles. The price increases range from an additional $2000 on the MSRP for the Model Y Long Range and the Model 3 Standard Range+ to $5000 on higher-end … Continue reading
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Apple Car hits another snag, this time with batteries

The Apple Car project has been on-again, off-again for the last several years. Most people who followed the project when it was first revealed thought the project was dead. However, a rumor surfaced that Apple is moving forward with the project and that it was in talks with battery manufacturers.
TECHNOLOGY
capitalpress.com

Lee Mielke: Milk production estimates lowered again

The Agriculture Department lowered its estimate for 2021 milk production in Tuesday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report for the fourth month in a row, and lowered its 2022 estimate, citing lower dairy cow numbers and output per cow. 2021 production and marketings were estimated at 227.0 billion...
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

SlashGear

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy