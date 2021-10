Hot take #1: Rashod Bateman is going to be the best WR the Ravens have ever drafted. Sure, the list isn’t long in terms of successful WR’s the Ravens organization has drafted but Rashod Bateman stands to be the best of all. I know he had the terrible drop the other day but that was more of a result of him trying to make a play before he had the ball. I am not excusing that, but that’s a far different type of drop than what we used to see out of Breshad Perriman, for example. Bateman just looked so natural and comfortable out there. He ended up playing 45 snaps, which is way more than they intended but it was because he looked like he belonged out there.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO