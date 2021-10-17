CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, following Amess stabbing

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday condemned recent attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

India strongly condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan in which more than 100 people lost lives and several others injured, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Monday. "We extend our condolences and sympathies...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Shropshire Star

Violence is a defeat for all, says Pope as he condemns fatal stabbing of MP

Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday. The Pope has condemned recent deadly attacks around the world, including on MP Sir David Amess in Essex, consoling the families of victims and calling violence “a defeat for everyone”. “Last week various attacks were carried out, for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

British MP David Amess Dies After Stabbing Attack

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed in a church at a meeting with local constituents. Amess, the MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea. He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene. “He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Reuters
US News and World Report

Afghanistan Hurtling Towards Collapse, Sweden and Pakistan Say

DUBAI (Reuters) -Afghanistan will shortly collapse into chaos unless the international community acts rapidly, Swedish and Pakistani ministers warned on Saturday. Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy.
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Bavarian premier says Germany should keep COVID state of emergency

BERLIN (Reuters) – Bavarian premier Markus Soeder said on Thursday Germany should not let its COVID-related state of emergency expire as cases rose again. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn earlier this week said the state of emergency in place since March last year could end on Nov. 25 given the progress of the vaccine campaign, according to media reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

French far-right conspiracy theorist in custody: informed source

Remy Daillet, a French far-right conspiracy theorist, is being held in custody for planning violence and attacks against the state, a source close to the case told AFP on Thursday. Daillet, 54, and his secretary -- identified as 67-year-old Ginette M. -- were placed in custody on Tuesday "for planning attacks against the state and other violent action," including an attack on a Masonic lodge in eastern France, the source said. Daillet is also alleged to having helped organise the abduction of an eight-year-old girl in eastern France in April at her mother's request. He was arrested in June over the kidnapping as he returned to France on a flight from Singapore.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of what critics see as Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey. "I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
WTAJ

Syria says it executed 24 for igniting deadly wildfires

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has executed 24 people after convicting them on terrorism charges for igniting last year’s devastating wildfires, leaving three people dead and burning thousands of hectares (acres) of forests, the Justice Ministry said Thursday. The publicized executions of a large group of people are rare in war-torn Syria, where a decade-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
wibqam.com

Ghana president calls for tolerance as parliament considers anti-LGBT+ law

ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday emphasised the need for civil debate and tolerance as parliament works towards a vote on a controversial bill that would make it a crime to be gay, bisexual or transgender. The so-called family values bill has dismayed the local LGBT+ community...
WORLD
AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
AFP

Russia puts torture video whistleblower on wanted list

Russia on Saturday placed a former prison inmate who leaked harrowing videos of rape and torture inside a Russian prison on a wanted list. A notice on the interior ministry's website said Sergei Savelyev -- a Belarus national who is seeking asylum in France -- was wanted in connection with an unspecified criminal case. Savelyev smuggled footage of abuse out of a jail in the central city of Saratov. Fearing reprisals, he fled the country in February and last week arrived in France, where he asked for asylum. While serving 7.5 years for drug trafficking, he worked as an IT maintenance officer, earning access to the prison's internal server and those of other jails, where he found several videos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands rally in Sudan's capital to demand civilian rule

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Sudan’s capital Khartoum demanding a fully civilian government. The relationship between military generals and Sudanese pro-democracy groups has deteriorated in recent weeks over the country’s future. Sudan has been ruled by an interim civilian-military government since 2019. The military ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April that year, following four months of mass protests against his rule. With al-Bashir toppled, the ruling generals agreed to share power with civilians representing the protest movement.The aftermath has been volatile. Thursday's rallies come after a rival group rallied in support of the military...
PROTESTS
wibqam.com

Banned Pakistani Islamists demanding leader’s release clash with police

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Police on Friday fired teargas to disperse thousands of activists from a banned Pakistani Islamist group who rallied to demand the release of its leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador over cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed. Thousands of Islamists from Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc27 News

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

There’s an intriguing subplot to President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Pope Francis. The world’s two most prominent Roman Catholics will be celebrating a shared outlook on church teaching and vital social issues even as Biden faces unwavering opposition from many U.S. Catholic bishops over his stances on abortion and LGBTQ rights. Less than three weeks after Biden’s […]
RELIGION
The Independent

Violence erupts at Islamists rally in Pakistan, killing 2

Violent clashes erupted between Pakistan's security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday, killing at least two policemen and injuring several demonstrators, a police spokesman and witnesses said.The incident happened after thousands of Islamists launched their “long march" from the city toward the capital, Islamabad demanding that the government release the leader of their outlawed party. The rallygoers want to go to Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.Pakistan...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy