“THE JAGAR MORNING SHOW” Giving You The Best In Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel Music……10/17/2021 7am-9am

By DJ Jagar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article@teachakrsone @officialbigdaddykane Can’t wait for the verzuz battle this...

6 New Hip-Hop and R&B Artists To Watch Out For

With lyrics like “I ‘done got rich and turned into my big homie!”, underrated artist, Symba, the Bay-area rapper always packs a serious social commentary with lyrics like “I done got rich and turned into my big homie!” His music video and lyrics for “Serve” are particularly powerful, and he’s pretty good at freestyling.
BLEU Wins Best New Hip Hop Artist + Toosii & Sleepy Hallow Show Off BET Cypher Skills

This week a few of the 2021 HipHopDX Rising Stars attended the 2021 BET HipHop Awards not only as performers, but as nominees as well. DX announced a few weeks ago that Rising Stars Morray, Blxst and BLEU were nominated for Best New HipHop artist, in which 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Flo Milli was nominated for the same award in 2020, but did not win.
Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Morning Show#Verzuz#Emcees
Lil Wayne & Diddy Bless Nicki Minaj's Son 'Papa Bear' With 'Insane' 1st Birthday Gifts

Nicki Minaj became a mother for the first time in September 2020, when she gave birth to a baby boy. Fast forward a year later, and the Queen rapper is already celebrating her child’s first journey around the sun. On Tuesday (October 5), Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram with a post giving fans a look at her son’s Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party.
Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
Best 80s Music: 200+ Songs Of Rock, Hip-Hop, And More

The 80s were an interesting time in music, with the heyday of 70s rock, soul, and jazz giving way to exciting new iterations and subgenres. Disco was on the way out, but it helped lead to house music, electronic, and hip-hop. Tentpole genres like rock and pop produced a number...
MUSIC
Pistol Annies Bring Melancholy Harmony to Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’

One of the most striking moments on Hell of a Holiday, the brand-new Christmas album from the Pistol Annies, comes when Miranda Lambert begins singing Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.” Initially accompanied by nothing more than a faint church organ, Lambert accentuates the down-and-out spirit of Haggard’s 1973 Christmas song by slowing the tempo and emphasizing the song’s working-class despair when she draws the emotion out of lines like “I got laid off down at the factory/And their timing’s not the greatest in the world.” One of the few non-originals on the Pistol Annies’ new album, “If We...
MUSIC
Guy's acoustic 'God Only Knows' cover is so good, The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson praised it

Adam Barrett has been steadily building a fan base on YouTube with his acoustic guitar covers of iconic songs from musicians and bands like The Beatles, The Cure and Oasis. Last year, Barrett uploaded a cover of The Beach Boys song "God Only Knows," from their iconic "Pet Sounds" album. It's a song so good that Paul McCartney once called it the "greatest song ever written" and has repeatedly praised it over the years , including in 2007 when he performed the song live with Wilson.
MUSIC
Beyonce Teases New Song, ‘Be Alive,’ in ‘King Richard’ Trailer

Beyonce has been keeping a low musical profile over the past few months, but she’s breaking cover with a new song, “Be Alive,” featured in the new trailer for “King Richard,” the Will Smith-starring biopic on the rise of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams from the perspective of their father, Richard (played by Smith). The song, which plays throughout the second half of the trailer, is an orchestra-laden anthem, with a powerful vocal by Beyonce. “It feels so good to be alive, that’s why I live my life with pride,” backing singers intone while Beyonce soars over the music —...
MUSIC
Guns N’ Roses Are Fully Back — But Slash Can’t Quit His Solo Career

Slash just finished the latest leg of a world tour with Guns N’ Roses, and they’ve got multiple new singles out — a sentence that would have seemed laughably implausible less than a decade ago. Even with hard-rock hell fully frozen over, though, Slash just can’t stop releasing solo material. The guitarist has just released a new single, “The River Is Rising,” with his solo band featuring journeyman vocalist Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. In 2018, Slash explained his reasoning for keeping his solo fires burning even now that he’s back in GNR. “I wanna keep that going as something that I...
MUSIC
Adele shares she’s a big Celine Dion fan

  Adele reveals which Superstar’s Gum she has framed in her home In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele revealed which superstar’s gum she has framed in her house. She said that she has Celine Dion’s gum framed and all thanks to James Corden for making it happen. Also, she revealed that she has received advice […]
MUSIC
How Are the 2022 Grammys Shaping Up for Lil Nas X?

After a busy year that not only saw him release a blockbuster album but also redefine what it means to be an LGBTQ pop star — and appear on the cover of Variety — Lil Nas X is primed to be a top Grammy contender. The 22-year old rapper, already a six-time nominee and two-time winner, paved the way for his long-awaited debut album, “Montero,” with a wave of masterfully orchestrated viral moments. If there were a trophy for most savvy internet user, Nas would be a shoo-in. The album reveals the man behind the memes — opening up about self-acceptance,...
MUSIC
NBA YoungBoy Makes Hip Hop Music History

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making history as he becomes the first Hip Hop artist to release a no. 1 album in three consecutive years. The 137,000 first-week units for Sincerely, Kentrell was good enough to edge out Drake’s Certified Love Boy, which slipped to no. 2, bringing in 135,000 units in its fourth week.
HIP HOP
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Recap: 3 Sleeper Performances You Should See

On October 5, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards took place, proving, yet again, why called the “biggest night in hip hop,” with the 85 South (DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean) serving as hosts for the second year, speech appearances from Trina and Remy Ma and much more, it was an event that you can’t help but revisit.
HIP HOP

