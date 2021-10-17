Book Talk: Murder has a melody in ‘The Ballad of Laurel Springs’

MARQUETTE — October is dyslexia awareness month and earlier this year, the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled implemented a change to make it easier for people with reading disabilities to enroll for talking book services. Reading specialists, educators, librarians, and school psychologists may certify the eligibility of applicants with reading disabilities such as dyslexia. Great Lakes Talking Books in Marquette is part of a national network of NLS outreach and advisory centers. GLTB serves residents (all ages) of the Upper Peninsula and Alpena and Crawford counties in the Lower Peninsula. GLTB provides a free braille and talking book library service, circulating books and magazines in braille and audio formats that are instantly downloadable to a personal device (iPhone, iPad, Android, or Kindle Fire) using the BARD Mobile app or delivered by mail free of charge.
