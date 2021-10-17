CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Newsletter: Conversation analysis, relationship between autism and intellectual disability

By Chelsey B. Coombs
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, and welcome to the Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. Our first Twitter thread this week comes from Kristen Bottema-Beutel, associate professor at Boston College in Massachusetts. Her new study in Autism looked to understand interactions between autistic children and their caregivers by using ‘conversation...

"We're Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation"

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Eric Garcia, a political journalist based in Washington, DC, who's worked for or written for National Journal, Marketwatch, Roll Call, The New Republic, The Daily Beast, and other publications. He joins us to discuss his remarkable new book, "We're Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation." As Garcia, who is himself on the spectrum, writes in these pages: "This book is a message from autistic people to their parents, friends, teachers, coworkers, and doctors showing what life is like on the spectrum. It's also my love letter to autistic people. For too long, we have been forced to navigate a world where all the road signs are written in another language." Further, per a review of Garcia's volume in The Washington Post: "Outstanding.... Garcia's book uses rich storytelling and insightful reporting to uncover not only the long history of how autistic people have been mistreated but also how they continue to be ignored.... [This] is exactly the book we need to lead the way in changing the autism conversation. It belongs on the shelf next to 'NeuroTribes' as essential reading on autism and neurodiversity."
Two Way Talk: Autism and the Black community

(WEAA)— The Association for Science in Autism Treatment defines autism as a neurobehavioral disorder characterized by impairment in reciprocal social interaction, impairment in communication, and the presence of repetitive and stereotypic patterns of behaviors, interests, and activities. Dr. Sharon Wright Austin, professor with University of Florida and mother of an...
Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are more likely to have sleep problems than those who do not have the disorders, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found. Adults with severe depression, as well as anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder tend to go to bed later...
The Connection Between Bipolar and Autism: What to Know

Bipolar disorder and autism spectrum disorder share some symptoms and may share some genetic causes. In addition, people with autism are at increased risk for bipolar disorder and vice versa. The two disorders, however, are not the same. While a connection between the two is not well understood, doctors can...
The relationship between MIGS procedures and endophthalmitis

At the ASRS 39th Annual Scientific Meeting, Dr Yoshihiro Yonekawa reported that the prevalence of endophthalmitis following MIGS is similar to the prevalence rates of endophthalmitis after other incisional glaucoma surgeries. Dr Yoshihiro Yonekawa from Wills Eye Hospital, Mid-Atlantic Retina, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, reported that the prevalence of endophthalmitis...
Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
