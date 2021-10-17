BOOKS: New thriller finds clarity — or not — in New England

This looks messed up. Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller from France titled Anonymous Animals, feature debut of filmmaker Baptiste Rouveure. This premiered at a number of genre festivals last year, and lands on VOD in the US this fall. The balance of power between man and animal has changed. In a remote countryside, any encounter can become hostile. What exactly is going on? It is an "experimental feature film set in a world where the positions of power of humans and animals have been reversed. In oppressive images and without any dialogue, the film draws its viewers into gloomy landscapes shrouded in mist and into sparsely lit rooms where frightened people face a gruesome fate and are thrown back on their instincts. Escape from the dominant animals appears to be the only possible way out…" Starring Thierry Marcos & Pauline Guilpain. It looks twisted and extra dark. Not an easy watch.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO