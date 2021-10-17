Travel: Red Rock Canyon Adventure Park ties together history, scenery, activity

If you’re reading this column, you probably love hiking the desert trails. But have you explored the desert canyons? If not, now is the perfect time. The Coachella Valley and surrounding areas are filled with deep, beautiful canyons that offer endless adventures. For instance, I (with a hiking buddy, of course) can start hiking in the canyons near my house in Desert Hot Springs and explore all the way to Yucca Valley (about 13 miles) and on into Joshua Tree National Park. Or I can keep it shorter for a jaunt into the Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, at about 5.5 miles one-way. The canyons have so much to offer; it’s much cooler in the canyons than in other areas, as you are surrounded by lots of shade. I always find it interesting to view the wildflowers and cacti growing from within the rocks; because the rocks hold moisture, there’s almost always some form of plant growth. Also, it is not uncommon to stumble upon old (and sometimes not-so-old) abandoned cars—finds that can make your mind spin.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO