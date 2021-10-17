Hat House scheduled for redevelopment

Joseph Brown | The ItemThe Huntsville City Council will hear a zoning request on Tuesday, as a developer seeks to turn the Cowboy Hat House into a shopping center.

HUNTSVILLE — An iconic Huntsville home could soon be redeveloped into a shopping center.

DunnCo Properties LTD, a development out of Houston, recently purchased a pair of homes that were designed by legendary builder Dan Phillips and the Phoenix Commotion.

Under plans, submitted to the Huntsville City Council, DunnCo plans to redevelop the ‘Cowboy Hat House’ and the adjacent Oak Street house, and turn it into a 1,300 square-foot shopping center.

However, they will first need to rezone the properties from neighborhood conservation to management.

Those plans will be presented during Tuesday’s city council meeting, which will also include a public hearing that will allow citizens to comment on the rezoning request.

The Cowboy Hat House was completed by 2018 as a companion for the Cowboy Boot House, which is located on an adjacent property. The Hat House is made from recycled and donated material.

The Huntsville Planning Commission voted 4-2 last month in support of the redevelopment.

CAR WASH DEVELOPMENT TO BE PRESENTED

In a separate public hearing, council members are expected to be presented with a conditional use permit request that will allow for the redevelopment of 1.62 acres along 11th Street.

Ronnie Corbin, a car wash developer out of Plano, is currently planning to open 15 car washes in Texas over the next 24 months, under the name Clean Car wash. He estimates to employ eight to 10 employees at his establishment, which comes with a near $5.9 million price tag.

The proposed business is expected to wash 300 cars per day through a 132-foot washing tunnel, largely utilizing reclaimed water. It will also house 27 vacuum bays.

Under the proposed conditional use permit, the developer will create a vegetation buffer zone between the business and neighboring residential properties.

The property is currently home to multiple residential house at the intersection of Pear Street and 11th Street.

MEETING INFORMATION

Tuesday’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall. Those not in attendance can live-stream the meeting at itemonline.com or at huntsvilletx.gov.