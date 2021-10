Picture this: it's a rainy day, you have a candle lit, and the sound of falling raindrops is the perfect background to your favorite playlist. Thanks to Apple's latest update, you no longer need to rely on the fickle weather to achieve this aesthetic. The iOS 15 update can help you feel like the main character anytime with its cool background-sound setting. The new setting allows you to play rain noise at the same time as your music. You can set the volume however low or high you like, completely transforming the mood in your room.

