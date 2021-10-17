CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Lions vs. Bengals: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

By John Maakaron
 6 days ago
The Detroit Lions will take the field Sunday afternoon at Ford Field in search of their first victory of the 2021 NFL season.

After losing to the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 0-5, head coach Dan Campbell struggled to hold back tears during his post game media session.

This week provides Detroit an opportunity to regroup in order to accomplish their goal of securing their first victory on the season.

Campbell was asked earlier this week if he had observed improvements with his coaching staff.

“We have because it’s -- first of all, just being able to work together and get through all of these -- get through just all of the ins and outs of working with one another, then working with me, game day, and building game plans together," Campbell said.

Michael Brockers Becomes Emotional Discussing Aaron Donald

Michael Brockers defends quarterback Jared Goff, and discusses what he learned playing alongside Aaron Donald with the Los Angeles Rams.

Dan Campbell Comments on Matthew Stafford: 'Huge Challenge' For Us

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell comments on playing the Los Angeles Rams and facing Matthew Stafford.

The Detroit Lions could be searching for a new wide receiver for quarterback Jared Goff.

Campbell added, "You figure a lot out about each other. Really, no different than players, but what the strength of your staff is. Some excel at different areas than others and, how do you blend that and how do they complement each other? And so, it’s evolving and you’re figuring it out and that’s as big of a part of it as the players as well. And then inside of that, you do. You get the injuries, and so you’re kind of adapting to that and where you go. It’s getting better, but it is. It’s a process.”

Date: Sunday, October, 17 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

  • : Cincinnati -3.5 (-110), Detroit +3.5 (-110)
  • Point total: 46.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Minnesota (-188), Detroit (+155)
  • Opening line: Cincinnati -3.5

