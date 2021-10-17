Faith: Are we in charge again?

In the beginning, apparently the original plan was for us to be directly involved with God in caring for the earth He created. That involvement included a regular time of walking and talking with Him in the cool of the evening. What did Adam and Eve discuss with God?...
We are told we have only one life on earth. The Psalmist tells us, we have "70, maybe 80 years if we are strong” to live. And we have only one earth. Are we good stewards of the earth during our lifetime?. I have been a Catholic Deacon since 2013,...
A community prayer luncheon was held Monday in the Kiwanis of Griffin Center as part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend. The lunch was sponsored by New Mercy Baptist Church, Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, Union Baptist Church, and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.
When COVID-19 restrictions forced the Rev. Bob White to abruptly shut down his church in Victoria in the spring of 2020, staffers scrambled to launch livestreaming masses online and, on a whim, added an outdoor Sunday mass in the parking lot. The Facebook masses have ended, but outdoor worship is...
Michael Gerson’s Oct. 8 tribute to retiring National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins and his poke at evangelicals for their stand on vaccine resistance were on target [“Francis Collins and the reality of truth,” op-ed]. The struggle between science and religion became palpable in the 16th century when...
Today is Pastors Appreciation Sunday, which is a wonderful opportunity for you to express thankfulness for God’s essential employees. Despite the ongoing effects of the current pandemic, faith leaders have adjusted to meet the spiritual needs of others. Visiting the sick, officiating weddings and funerals, while still finding creative outlets to preach and teach have been met with the measure of grace God extended.
School board meetings across the country have been heated, volatile, and some have shown up with rage in their heart. Recently, I experienced this first hand while attending a few local school board meetings. COVID and curriculum causing parents and community members to show up full of anger. Many of those spewing the most hate have been hiding behind bibles, crosses, and their faith. Why?
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. While attending college, I stayed connected with my family by writing letters. Weekly there was excitement going to the mailbox and finding a letter from home. After graduation, I continued writing letters weekly to my future wife; our children find it an outdated form of communication. It seems the art of letter writing is slowly fading away.
NFL official Carl Paganelli joins TMS to talk about his donation to Faith Hospice, a chance to win 2 tickets to the super bowl. We talk to Carl about his life and Faith Hospice. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format...
5K walk/run to benefit Western Plains Animal Refuge. Us 4 U, a student organization at Fort Hays State University, is co-sponsoring an event to benefit the Western Plains Animal Refuge. The 11th Annual Mutts and Monsters 5K Walk/Run and Costume Contest will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday,...
It is common in our American culture to believe that all religions are equal. It is also common to respond to the question, “Why are you Christian?” by saying, “It was the way I was raised.” There is the common belief that we believe what we do because we have been indoctrinated through education, being socialized in our families and culture, which finally leads to internalization. Through these methods each person arrives at their core beliefs.
The Scriptures are filled with promises and assurances that life is best when we trust God. A verse in Hebrews Chapter 11 reminds: by faith Abraham, when called by God, would go to a place he would later receive as his inheritance, but first, Abraham obeyed and went, even though he did not know where he was going.
(Each Saturday, a faith leader offers a personal perspective in this space. To become part of this series, email religion@recorder.com) What people might find interesting is what “faith” actually means. Belief is not faith — it is a product of it. The proper definition of faith (per St. Thomas Aquinas) is “First Truth speaking.” Believing or giving one’s intellect and will over to God means that we must be listening to God if we are to know the content of what we are believing. God does the talking, and we do the listening.
It seems I am writing these kinds of columns much more frequently now than I did in years past. It is hard to believe I lost two friends this past week within just a few days of each other. Both were relatively young, especially as I get older. None of...
Eastside worships at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16623 State Hwy. 87, six miles southeast of Park Rapids. Oct. 23-24 is the first of two family-friendly “monster weekends,” as we kick off our series “Slay the Monster.” We’ll continue to learn how to slay that not-so-family-friendly money monster that can leave us feeling overwhelmed and frustrated. The monster madness continues Oct. 30-31 with trick-or-treating in Kidside between services and a Choctober Celebration in Junior High Ministry (JHM), featuring games, prizes and fun all having to do with chocolate. These are great weekends to bring a friend to church for a fun celebration where you don’t have to do the planning!
“My job (or life) would be much easier if I didn’t have to deal with people.”. I’m sure we have all heard that sentiment expressed. Perhaps we have thought or verbalized it ourselves. Whether at work, school or in our families, those who can add such joy and purpose to our lives can also be the source of immeasurable frustration and pain.
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “Reclaiming Joy” during worship at 10 a.m. Bible classes will begin at 9. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Reclaiming Joy,” a weekly Bible study led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and alameda.church. Tugman takes a concept from Sunday’s sermon and expands on on it. The church will host a free FestiFall! from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a county fair theme. There will be games, a photo booth, kettle corn, corn dogs, lemonade, inflatables and Trunk or Treat. Costumes are welcome. For more information, visit alameda.church.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The local faith based community is being tapped to help address deadly violence in Peoria. This year, 24 lives have been claimed in Peoria as a result of violence. Monday, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria sat down with nearly 30 area religious leaders to discuss the problem. “Every avenue we can […]
Regarding “Grieder: Passage of mean-spirited transgender sports bill marks another low for Texas House,” (Oct. 15): There is insufficient data that defends the claim that allowing trans youths to play sports as the gender in which they identify will be detrimental to others. In fact, this bill will likely cause further harm to trans youths who are already vulnerable to bullying by classmates, teachers and faculty. Why would Texas intentionally create a lifetime of harm to our young people?
