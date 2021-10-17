Faith: Are we in charge again?

Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “Reclaiming Joy” during worship at 10 a.m. Bible classes will begin at 9. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Reclaiming Joy,” a weekly Bible study led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and alameda.church. Tugman takes a concept from Sunday’s sermon and expands on on it. The church will host a free FestiFall! from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a county fair theme. There will be games, a photo booth, kettle corn, corn dogs, lemonade, inflatables and Trunk or Treat. Costumes are welcome. For more information, visit alameda.church.

1 DAY AGO