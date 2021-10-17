CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is what has to be done": From the picket line, striking Deere workers, local business, express worry, resolve

By TOM LOEWY
nonpareilonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA neon scrawl on the Brady Street side of No Place Special Bar & Grill promises the coldest cans in town and 25-cent pool. That promise was kept early Friday morning, as four men bounced resin balls off felt rails and Janelle Patterson pulled the tabs on a short round of...

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

John Deere Picketers Banned From Davenport Facility Until Strike Is Over

(Davenport, IA) — John Deere workers on strike in Davenport are no longer allowed to picket on the company’s property. Deere was granted a temporary injunction Wednesday that says workers who are on strike are banned from company property until there’s an agreement on a new labor contract. Picketers will also be limited to groups of four at each entrance to the Davenport Works plant. This comes amid reports picketers are harassing employees who aren’t on strike and are trying to keep people from entering the plant. Deere also filed an injunction asking a Polk County court to force picketers to stay off its property at the Des Moines Works facility.
DAVENPORT, IA
Outsider.com

John Deere Strike: Judge Issues Restraining Order on Picketing Workers

10,000 John Deere workers went on strike at the stroke of midnight on October 14th. They’re hoping to convince one of the nation’s most profitable manufacturers to pay them a fair wage. Additionally, they hope to make Deere execs change their minds about eliminating pension plans for new employees. The workers are over a week into the strike and show no signs of walking away from the picket line until Deere brings something satisfactory to the table.
LABOR ISSUES
nonpareilonline.com

Deere's injunction curbs UAW strikers

After a week on the picket line outside of the John Deere Davenport Works, strikers are now under strict restrictions over how and where they can picket. Attorneys for Deere and Co. on Wednesday submitted a 10-page court motion, along with another 13 pages of evidentiary documents, seeking to prevent members of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, Local 281 from trespassing and otherwise disrupting business at the Davenport Works facility.
LABOR ISSUES
nonpareilonline.com

Rep. Thede, union leaders join UAW picket lines in Davenport

United Steel Workers, Teamsters, American Postal Workers Union, the Davenport Education Association and an Iowa statehouse representative showed up on the picket line outside of the John Deere Davenport Works plant Thursday to support striking UAW workers on the eighth day of the strike against the agricultural manufacturer. A show...
DAVENPORT, IA
Herald & Review

Watch now: Deere employees on picket lines get support from other states

Wenceslao Valentin III, Cleveland Jones Jr. and John Orsini, all of UAW Local 774 in Buffalo, N.Y., grabbed signs and joined several hundred other people who had fanned out Tuesday evening to picket outside the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline. Lining East Moline’s 12th Avenue and Harvest Way...
EAST MOLINE, IL
bloomberglaw.com

Striking John Deere Workers Get Boost From Agriculture Secretary

The head of the U.S. Agriculture Department greeted John Deere assembly-line laborers on strike during an Iowa visit Wednesday. . opted to picket after the corporation and United Auto Workers hit an impasse in labor negotiations last week. “The UAW is important to me,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who...
AGRICULTURE
KWQC

Farmers worry of equipment shortage from John Deere strike

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - As the strike against John Deere continues, farmers who rely on Deere for equipment are feeling the impact of slowed production and shipping deliveries. “It worries me that I may not get my parts on time or at all,” said Peter Whitman, a Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
WOWO News

John Deere Workers Go on Strike

Deere & Co. couldn’t reach an agreement with workers on a six-year labor contract, prompting thousands of employees to begin a strike on Thursday. Members of the United Auto Workers overwhelmingly rejected a contract that was previously agreed on by the union’s leadership and the tractor maker. After weeks of negotiations, UAW leadership and the world’s biggest farm equipment maker reached agreements on wages and other benefits. However, Reuters says 90 percent of the union’s workers voted against the deal. The tentative deal had covered roughly 10,000 production and maintenance employees in 14 facilities scattered around the U.S. “Pickets have been set up, and our members are organized and ready to hold out and fight for a contract they believe meets their needs,” says Ron McInroy, UAW Region 4 Director. The company says it remains committed to reaching a new agreement, adding that it hasn’t figured out a timeline for finishing the negotiations. The rejected contract proposal would have given five percent wage hikes for some workers and a six percent boost to others. A source familiar with the negotiations says the workers understand they had to make concessions in the past and now want some of those back when Deere is doing financially well. The strike is taking place in the middle of harvest, making it difficult for farmers to find parts for tractors and combines.
ECONOMY
95.3 MNC

What John Deere Worker Strike Means for Local Dealerships

10,000 workers are on strike at John Deere facilities in 14 states. Deere & Co. rejected a contract agreement presented by the United Auto Workers this week. John Deere hasn’t seen a strike of this scale in 35 years. With harvest in full swing, this strike is worrisome for the farmers in the fields.
ECONOMY
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Striking UAW workers picket outside Deere plants

Striking UAW workers are picketing outside of several John Deere properties in the Quad-Cities. Members of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America’s Local 281 took to the picket lines by the dozens after the union and Deere failed to reach an agreement by Thursday. After overwhelmingly...
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

