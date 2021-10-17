CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 12 days ago

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland pulled off a major...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Daily Mail

Glum Bangladesh star Mohammad Mahmudullah has to PAUSE his press conference because he can't be heard as Scotland's players roar out 'Flower of Scotland' in the changing room after shock win at the T20 World Cup

Bangladesh captain Mohammad Mahmudullah was forced to interrupt his press conference as Scotland players raucously celebrated their shock win at the T20 World Cup. The Scots pulled off a memorable upset on Sunday, defeating highly-fancied Bangladesh by six runs in Muscat, courtesy of a stellar performance from Chris Greaves. Celebrations...
The Independent

Chris Jordan praises England’s bowling attack after two T20 World Cup wins

Chris Jordan has been impressed at how an impromptu bowling unit has laid the foundations for England’s two commanding victories at the start of their T20 World Cup campaign.The absence of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran forced England to juggle their plans ahead of the global tournament, while they have been further complicated by niggling injuries to Mark Wood and Tom Curran recently.It has left pace bowler Jordan and leg-spinner Adil Rashid as the only two survivors of an attack that featured in a five-match T20 series against India earlier this year, widely regarded as a dress rehearsal...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cavallo comes out in a big statement before A-League season

Josh Cavallo recorded the statement that he'd been too concerned to talk about publicly for a very long time.“There's something personal that I need to share with everyone: I'm a footballer, and I am gay,” Cavallo said in video published Wednesday by Adelaide United, his A-League club.The 21-year-old Cavallo said he's the first player to come out while still playing in Australia s top-flight men's soccer competition. It's a rarity across the globe in men's sport, something Cavallo wants to change. The video, which the club posted along with the message “Josh's truth,” made instant headlines in Australia and his...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie named as co-captains for Scotland’s Test with Tonga

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has chosen co-captains for this Saturday’s autumn Test against Tonga as he wants to see both Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie continue their development as leaders.Glasgow scrum-half Price, 28, and Edinburgh flanker Ritchie, 25, will share skipper duties at Murrayfield.It is the first time that Townsend has picked co-captains, and he said: “It’s something both Ali and Jamie would have had experience of at their clubs. Co-captains are something Glasgow over a number of years and Edinburgh this year have used.“It’s new for us at international level but we feel it’s a really good opportunity...
RUGBY
firstsportz.com

Shoaib Akhtar gives Pakistan 3 hilarious tips to stop India in T20 World Cup

The wait for the all-important India vs Pakistan clash is almost over as the two sides are set to play each other today in Dubai. Meanwhile, former Pak speedster Shoaib Akhtar has shared three cheeky tips which might help the Babar Azam-led side emerge victorious against the ‘Men in Blue’.
SPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2012: Peter Eriksson named new Olympic head coach by UK Athletics

UK Athletics appointed Swede Peter Eriksson as their new Olympic head coach on this day in 2012.Eriksson, then 59, swapped his role as UKA’s Paralympic head coach to succeed the outgoing Charles van Commenee, whose four-year contract expired the following December.Van Commenee chose to step down when Team GB failed to achieve his target of eight athletics medals at the 2012 Olympics.Britain’s haul of six medals still represented a successful tenure for the Dutchman, who left big shoes for Eriksson to fill.Eriksson, who led Britain’s Paralympic athletes to 29 medals at the London Games, 11 of which were gold, immediately...
SPORTS
The Independent

South Africa's de Kock apologizes, will take knee in future

South African cricket player Quinton de Kock will take a knee after all.De Kock apologized Thursday to teammates and supporters for refusing to play in a T20 World Cup game, but said he felt his rights were “taken away” when players were told they must take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.Compelling someone to take a knee also ”takes away the meaning," he said.But de Kock said he was now “more than happy” to take a knee ahead of future games “if me taking a knee helps to educate others, and make the lives of...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s Chris Jordan expects increase in ‘intensity’ against Australia

Chris Jordan has warned England will face a greater test of their resolve against Australia on Saturday after starting their T20 World Cup campaign with comfortable wins over the West Indies and Bangladesh.England’s bowlers have been instrumental to their fortunes in the United Arab Emirates so far as the Windies were blown away for a meagre 55 last weekend before Bangladesh were restricted to 124 for nine on Wednesday.Those totals were easily overhauled with six and eight wickets to spare respectively, but Jordan accepts they face a step-up in competition when they take on Australia in the first of potentially...
WORLD
The Independent

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar storms off live TV after being interrupted by host

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar resigned from his role as a cricket analyst on live television and walked out of the show after an argument with the presenter.Akhtar was part of a show on state broadcaster PTV’s sports channel, where he was discussing Pakistan’s win over New Zealand in the ongoing world T20 series. A panel of former cricketers, including Akhtar, was being moderated by presenter Nauman Niaz, the editor of PTV Sports. The panel also included former West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former captain of Pakistan’s women’s team Sana Mir and former fast...
WORLD
AFP

Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour

A "torn" Quade Cooper became the latest player to pull out of the Wallabies European tour Thursday, opting to remain with his Japanese club and prepare for the domestic season. The veteran fly-half, who was sensationally recalled for this year's Rugby Championship after four years in the wilderness, had initially said he was keen to travel to Britain for Tests against England, Scotland and Wales. But reservations from his club Kintetsu had left him weighing up the decision, and he ultimately chose to pull out, with Noah Lolesio set to jet over and replace him. Cooper's withdrawal followed powerhouse centre Samu Kerevi and back-rower Sean McMahon also opting to stay in Japan with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.
RUGBY
The Independent

Eoin Morgan ready for tough England test against ‘very strong’ Australia side

England captain Eoin Morgan has braced himself for another tough test against Australia believing the old rivals are joint second favourites to go all the way at the T20 World Cup, behind India.Both sides sit on four points in their Super 12s group after starting their campaigns with two successive wins, and whoever prevails in Dubai on Saturday night will take a massive stride towards sealing a semi-final place.“It’s probably going to be one of our most difficult games,” Morgan said. “Australia are a very strong side – they’ve won two from two, much like us – and have...
WORLD
The Independent

Alun Wyn Jones: Wales have opportunity to create history against New Zealand

Alun Wyn Jones says it is “an opportunity to create history” when Wales make their latest attempt to halt New Zealand’s relentless run of success against them.The All Blacks’ assignment on Saturday – in front of more than 70,000 at the Principality Stadium – sees them chasing a 32nd successive victory over Wales.They last lost in the fixture 68 years ago, and 25 of those wins were by at least 10 points.Week 2⃣ nearly done and dusted, just the small matter of facing the @AllBlacks to think about now #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/eOVVhHyebs— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 29, 2021Jones, who...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Solskjaer limps into defining week with beleaguered United

So, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer limps on at Manchester United, seemingly now operating on a game-by-game basis while the club’s hierarchy weighs up whether he is still the right manager for England’s biggest team. Could a loss to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday be the decisive blow? Does a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

