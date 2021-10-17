Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

A "torn" Quade Cooper became the latest player to pull out of the Wallabies European tour Thursday, opting to remain with his Japanese club and prepare for the domestic season. The veteran fly-half, who was sensationally recalled for this year's Rugby Championship after four years in the wilderness, had initially said he was keen to travel to Britain for Tests against England, Scotland and Wales. But reservations from his club Kintetsu had left him weighing up the decision, and he ultimately chose to pull out, with Noah Lolesio set to jet over and replace him. Cooper's withdrawal followed powerhouse centre Samu Kerevi and back-rower Sean McMahon also opting to stay in Japan with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO