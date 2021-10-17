Halloween events begin this week across county

Halloween on the Square may not be taking place in downtown Greenville again this year, but there are any number of events and activities available in the city and Hunt County where residents can scare up candy and fun.

• The Candy, Costumes and Cars Drive-Thru event began in 2020 to replace Halloween on the Square and the City of Greenville has scheduled the event from 4 until 5 p.m. Oct. 31, or until all the candy is gone, in front of the Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. City and county employees will be providing bags of candy to motorists.

• Bowie Elementary School, 6005 Stonewall Street in Greenville, is presenting a Trunk Or Treat on the back parking lot of the school at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Businesses are being invited to participate and provide the vehicles and candy for the event and can contact Maria Ruiz at 903-259-5571 or ruizm@greenvilleisd.com

• Greenville Theatre Works is asking patrons to not feed the plants, but do purchase tickets to one of thee performances of "Little Shop of Horrors" presented at Greenville Municipal Auditorium Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23.

Tickets available at www.ShowtimeAtTheGMA.com

• The MRW “Haunted Trails Of Terror” begins the its 13th annual run at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at 10593 County Road 3605 in the woods just outside of Quinlan. The event is promising fun for all ages and continues on Saturday, Oct. 23 and on Oct. 29 and 30. Entry is free, although donations are accepted and volunteers are being sought to participate. Additional information is available by calling 903-268-5662.

• The Tawakoni Area Public Library, 340 West Highway 276, is hosting a Halloween activity and story time event at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23. Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear their costume for activities including painting pumpkins and creating a scary mummy. Additional information is available by calling 903-447-3445.

• The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, No. 1 Lou Finney Lane in Greenville, is hosting a Fall (Into a Good Book) Festival from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 23. Visitors are invited to wear their costumes for games, candy, music and more. Additional information is available by calling the library at 903-457-2992.

• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and School, 8320 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville is hosting a Fall Festival starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. The event is expected to include live music, face painting, hay rides, bounce houses, a silent auction, antique cars, carnival games and more as the school is celebrating its 50th year in Greenville. Additional information is available by calling 903-455-8775.

* The Wolfe City High School Theater Department is presenting “See You At The Wolfe City Asylum” Outdoor Halloween Carnival at the high school starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

• The Vinyl Countdown store, 8110 Wesley Street in Greenville, is hosting a Halloween Hootenanny on October 30 from 5-8 p.m., featuring music, treats, candy for kids, a kids costume contest, photos and more. Additional information is available at 903-494-5015.

• The Lone Oak Middle School Jr. Beta is hosting Field of Screams, Chili Cook-Off Dreams on Oct. 30. There will be a costume contest, a haunted hayride, and a chili cookoff. The Field of Screams Hayride￼ is $5 a ride or five donated can food items. The Cook-off will start at 5 p.m. in the Lone Oak Middle School Cafeteria. The public tasting and voting is from 6-8 p.m. and awards are announced at 8:30 p.m.

Additional information available by contacting lbuhler@loisd.net

• The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce is presenting “Spooky Night at the Museum between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23. The event will include games and prizes, sneaky snacks and playtime in the museum. Admission is $10 per person and additional information is available by calling 903-886-6055 or at netxcm.com

• The West Tawakoni Trunk or Treat Fall Festival is scheduled starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the West Tawakoni City Park and is presented by the West Tawakoni Friends of the Park. There will be people handing out candy, hay rides, games and costume awards.

• The Commerce Chamber of Commerce is hosting Trick or Treat on the Square starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown on the square. Lineup will begin on Washington Street by the barber shop and walking traffic will flow one way around the square.

• Faith Outreach of Greenville, 1501 Division Street, is presenting a Hallelujah Night at 6 p.m. Oct. 31. The church will be handing out candy, hot dogs and popcorn until 8 p.m. Additional information is available by calling 903-455-0207.