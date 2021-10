I have had the pleasure and privilege of knowing Mayor Lauretti for almost 60 years. Doing chores at home, good school grades, sports and positive community programs were very much apart of our childhood. Our parents insisted on it. We given the responsibility for six days assisting younger and less experienced campers during a BSA Troop 25 week long 90-mile summer hike on the Appalachian Trail. His leadership skills were very evident then and have only improved significantly over the years. He has always been a compassionate and thoughtful person with true insight, a forward thinker, and most importantly he leads from the front.

SHELTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO