Politics

PERSPECTIVE: Restoring America

By Hugo Gurdon
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica is going wrong. That is the stark but necessary starting point for this editorial. Many people know it to be true; they can feel our politics and culture turning ever more sour, taste the bitter reality of national decline. But fewer people acknowledge it, for it is difficult...

gazette.com

Washington Examiner

Restoring patriotism

Conservatives today find ourselves in an interesting position. Rather than seek to conserve America’s long-standing traditions of limited government, individual freedom, and thriving, virtuous families and communities, we are called instead to restore these essential elements of our republic. This we must do fearlessly and without delay. Central to this...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

A different perspective on reparations

With all of the talk about slavery, reparations and the importing of slaves from Africa, let us keep one thing firmly in mind. White slave hunters did not go through the jungle looking to capture Africans. They had usually already been captured by other Africans during tribal wars and were then sold to the slave hunters. They sometimes sold them at a place called the “slave tree.” Why no repercussions for the African slavers?
SOCIETY
tucsonpost.com

Call for action in Arizona to restore and preserve America's wildlands

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- A new report found climate change is affecting public lands used by Arizona hunters and anglers, and encouraged them to join the effort to slow the march of global warming. It pointed out while climate change has at times been a divisive issue, working to reverse the...
ARIZONA STATE
montanian.com

COVID-19 NEWS & PERSPECTIVES

It has been agonizing for me to watch the mounting hospitalization rate and death toll in Lincoln County. There have been 29 deaths and 115 hospitalizations in just the last three months. This is far more deaths and hospitalizations than we had in the previous 18 months of the pandemic. It is also one of the worse death rates in the region from COVID-19.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Gazette

LETTERS: Perspective restored hope; succumbing to this progressive ideology

I cannot find the right words, words that express the depth and passion I felt reading the Perspectives section Sunday. The piece written by Hugo Gurdon on Restoring America, gave me more hope that anything I have read in the past year, perhaps the past decade. I have felt so burdened for this nation. At the same time I have felt like a grain of sand in the depth of the ocean, with no voice and at the mercy of the ideological current. I could not believe that my faith in the Lord, my love of country and family, and my view on moral issues, was truly in the minority.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
travelweekly.com

Pandemic travel perspectives

How has the pandemic changed the way you travel? We asked that question to several well-known writers, journalists and explorers. How has the pandemic changed the way you travel? We asked that question to several well-known writers, journalists and explorers. Here, they share how they now think differently about time...
TRAVEL
Powell Tribune

The perspective that praise gives us

For many people, these recent days have been troubling and concerning. It is really easy to get our eyes off the things we should be focused on and onto the trouble of our day. As a family, we have had some tragedy and times that forced us to focus on Jesus and his goodness or be shipwrecked.
POWELL, WY
Gainesville Times

Opinion: A perspective on White privilege

Many Democrat liberals want White men like me to apologize for our privilege. OK, I apologize. I hope that makes them feel better. Hmmm, Oprah was born near where I grew up at about the same time. I had skin color privilege over her. She is now a multi-billionaire. I am not. How could that be? I suggest she is more talented and smarter than I am. Apparently her intelligence and talent trump the privilege of my skin color. Perhaps she should apologize to me for her intelligence and talent privilege. Maybe liberals are focusing on the wrong privilege.
WHITE, GA
CoinDesk

$2T and Counting: Some Friday Perspective

Nic Carter, prominent industry venture capitalist and shyguy, had an insightful comment yesterday about how it’s easy to lose sight of reality when you’re logged on, heads down focused on building the digital tomorrow. It was in an article about tungsten – the latest obsession among many on Crypto Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon Just Might Be Accidentally Saving America

The rusty gears driving our current constitutional crisis ratcheted another step forward on Tuesday night as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection finally cracked down on (one) GOP official flagrantly defying its demands for documents and testimony. A bipartisan majority of committee lawmakers agreed that former Trump...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Sen. Kennedy Tells Biden: ‘I Say This With Respect… You Just Got to Try Harder Not to Suck’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed President Joe Biden on Hannity Wednesday night and told him he needs to try harder at not sucking. After host Sean Hannity and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern that vaccine mandates across the country would prompt an exodus of workers from various professions, the Fox News host turned to Kennedy.
CONGRESS & COURTS

