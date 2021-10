By Dave Savini and Michele Youngerman CHICAGO (CBS) – Criminals nationwide are stealing victims’ identities and using those to rent cars. These rentals are then stolen, sold, and shipped overseas, or used here to commit other crimes locally. In either case, the identity theft victim is left to clean up the mess. Brandon Mayes is one of the latest local victims. His identity was stolen in 2019, and the thieves have rented multiple cars from different companies. Brandon now faces more than $30,000 in debt related to these fraudulent rentals. He also faces police scrutiny. “It got to a point where, you know, I was getting pulled over,”...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO