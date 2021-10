A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Netflix has — once again — changed the game. When the company began to expand internationally, it exported Hollywood-made films and TV shows to other countries. Now, about a decade later, as it sits operating in more than 190 countries, the streamer is leveraging its global reach to do the opposite. And it is doing so with tremendous success.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO