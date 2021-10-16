CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Velia Mary Pedrotti

San Mateo Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his mercy, God received Velia Mary Pedrotti, 91, on October 12, 2021. Velia was born March 11, 1930, in Illinois...

www.smdailyjournal.com

kcountry1057.com

Mary Ruth Smith

Ms. Mary Ruth Smith was born November 14, 1961, in Adair County, Kentucky to the late Albert and Clara Victoria Holt Spaulding. She departed this life Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown, Kentucky having attained the age of 59 years, 10 months, and 17 days.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

Mary Niese

Mary Niese, 74 years old, of Dover, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Mary found joy in volunteering and was available to many groups within her community. She donated her time to the North Dearborn Pantry, St. Nicholas Catholic School, Think Smart Stay Safe, All Saints Parish Adoration Chapel, and All Saints Parish Atrium. Seeing a new opportunity at St. John’s Summer Festival, Mary started the basket booth which continues to be very successful. Many people got to know Mary through her work as a bank teller at UCB Bank in St. Leon before it became Civista. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed reading, working in the yard, and painting landscapes. Mary loved being with others and liked to show her appreciation by cooking and baking for her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed spoiling them. Mary was a true Dover native. Daughter to Bernita & Walter Weekly, she was born at home on Ennis Ridge. Several years ago, Mary & her husband, Joe, built their home on the exact same spot as her childhood home. Mary completed her circle of life in Dover and passed away in her home.
OBITUARIES
The Dominion Post

Mary Sneckenberger

The eternal glorious soul of Mary Scott “Scottie” Sneckenberger, loved child of God, departed its earthly journey on Oct. 21, 2021, at her home in The Village at Heritage Point in Morgantown. Friends and family will be received at Suncrest United Methodist Church, from 2 p.m. until the time of...
MORGANTOWN, WV

