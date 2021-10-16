Velia Mary Pedrotti

Mary Niese, 74 years old, of Dover, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Mary found joy in volunteering and was available to many groups within her community. She donated her time to the North Dearborn Pantry, St. Nicholas Catholic School, Think Smart Stay Safe, All Saints Parish Adoration Chapel, and All Saints Parish Atrium. Seeing a new opportunity at St. John’s Summer Festival, Mary started the basket booth which continues to be very successful. Many people got to know Mary through her work as a bank teller at UCB Bank in St. Leon before it became Civista. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed reading, working in the yard, and painting landscapes. Mary loved being with others and liked to show her appreciation by cooking and baking for her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed spoiling them. Mary was a true Dover native. Daughter to Bernita & Walter Weekly, she was born at home on Ennis Ridge. Several years ago, Mary & her husband, Joe, built their home on the exact same spot as her childhood home. Mary completed her circle of life in Dover and passed away in her home.

OBITUARIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO