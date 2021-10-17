CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mix And Match Of COVID Shots Being Examined

By Photo: Matt Gush Shutterstock.com
KABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — An FDA advisory panel is recommending the use of a coronavirus vaccine booster shot...

www.kabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 booster shots given the all clear by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has authorised booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and says people can get a different shot than their original dose.The federal regulators announced that they will now allow “mixing and matching” of all three authorised vaccines in the United States, which includes the Pfizer shot.“Today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said in a statement.“As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way...
SCIENCE
fox13news.com

New study finds potential benefits in mixing and matching COVID booster shots

TAMPA, Fla. - Mixing and matching booster shots may give better protection against COVID-19, according to a new government-funded study published Wednesday. The new study from the National Institutes of Health looked at the immune response in 458 fully vaccinated people with nine different booster combinations. "It's actually a full-on...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Hotez
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

FDA to allow ‘mix and match’ approach for COVID booster shots, sources say

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster than the one they initially received, a move that could reduce the appeal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and provide flexibility to doctors and other vaccinators. The government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 61

Hartford Health officials weigh in on mix-and-match COVID-19 booster shots

HARTFORD, Conn. — The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to allow people to mix and match COVID-19 booster shots. Hartford HealthCare Chief Epidemiologist and System Director of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Ulysses Wu told FOX61 that the pros are boosted immunity and a more varied antibody response by getting another booster than the shot originally administered.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Covid
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLNS

Michigan adds 7,505 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, MDHHS urges boosters of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson shots

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 7,505 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths on Thursday and Friday. Today’s deaths include 69 deaths identified during a vital records review. Ingham County has seen 27,329 total COVID-19 cases with 441 deaths. Jackson County has seen 18,518 total COVID-19 cases with 318 deaths. Eaton County has seen […]
MICHIGAN STATE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KABC

Oh, Oh: CDC Director Concedes Definition Of Fully Vaccinated May Change

(Atlanta, GA) — The CDC director is acknowledging the definition of fully vaccinated may change. However, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said there are no changes right now. Her agency says somebody is fully vaccinated against coronavirus when they're two weeks past their second dose if they got the Pfizer or Moderna shots. That same two week principle applies to the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Booster shots are now being rolled out for eligible Americans and Dr. Walensky admitted the CDC may need to redefine what it means to be fully vaccinated.
ATLANTA, GA
Best Life

You Need a Booster Before This Date, Virus Experts Warn

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now eligible for additional COVID shots months after receiving their first doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster shots for select recipients at least six months out from their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's two-dose series, and everyone who initially received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine at least two months ago. But because the agencies also authorized mixing and matching booster doses, some people may be waiting on a specific vaccine. Virus experts are currently cautioning against this practice, saying that when you get the booster could be more important than which booster you get.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy