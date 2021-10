Photo 162545500 © Laurence Agron | Dreamstime.com. I have been warning for 18 months now that you are never going back to normal. You can not shut the economy down for months like we did at the beginning of the virus and then expect to just turn everything back on and not expect supply chain issues. I have also been warning now for nearly a year about what is coming with the Great Reset. (I have now done 16 articles on the Great Reset and all of those articles are still available at Mikulawire.com. Click on the Great Reset tab at the top of the homepage to find all of them).

