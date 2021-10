Deeee-troit Basketball is back!! No, it’s really back!! We are not talking about the pretend basketball you find in Summer League, training camp or even preseason. We are talking about the real, meaningful NBA basketball. Detroit Pistons basketball is back and after one game it looks like the Isaiah Stewart we all fell in love with last season is back as well. The floor running, rebounding, and doing all the dirty work rookie from last year has returned and looks like he is as full of energy as ever.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO