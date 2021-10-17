Blackpink's Jisoo to star in K-drama on Disney+

Wow, I feel like this K-drama aired sooooo long ago and I checked the date and it was in 2014 which both seems long ago but also kinda like yesterday if I check my life rolodex. K-drama Discovery of Love with Eric, Jung Yumi, and Sung Joon in the love triangle to end all love triangles is getting a C-drama remake 8 years later. The drama will star young leads Janice Wu (Wu Qian) and Qin Jun Jie, and I don’t know who the second male lead will be. The original was such a good and frustrating drama, complex and nuanced and very adult in the way relationships and breakups are handled. I think a C-drama remake can definitely work and feel fresh with the intervening years since this K-drama aired, and I find the two leads visually well cast so hopefully they can generate sizzling chemistry like the original cast.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO