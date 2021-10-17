CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackpink's Jisoo to star in K-drama on Disney+

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackpink singer Jisoo is set to star in a brand new K-drama on Disney+ as well as appearing in a documentary about Blackpink. Deadline has revealed that the streaming service, which will soon be celebrating its two-year anniversary, is planning a new slate of Asia-Pacific films and TV series to cover...

www.digitalspy.com

epicstream.com

John Boyega Shock: Star Wars Actor Gets Recast After Abandoning $25 Million Netflix Project

John Boyega reportedly left everyone hanging during the production of his supposed Netflix film. Star Wars actor John Boyega is already no stranger to controversy and over the past year alone, the British-Nigerian actor was the subject of several news headlines following his much-talked-about battle with Disney and Lucasfilm over their treatment of BIPOC actors like him. That issue has already been resolved when he and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had a serious discussion about his grievances.
MOVIES
allears.net

NEWS: Another Star is Joining the Cast of Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’!

We’re eagerly awaiting the 2022 release of the movie, but we just learned more about the casting for the new sequel!. We’re always keeping up with the latest Disney news, so stay tuned here for more!. Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL the breaking Disney News!...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney+ Slate Of Asia-Pacific Fare Includes Series Led By K-Pop Star Kang Daniel

Disney has pulled back the curtain on its slate of Asia-Pacific films and TV shows set for its two-year-old streaming service. Among the fare set to run on Disney+ is Rookies, a romantic drama set at an elite police academy that stars K-pop sensation Kang Daniel, and Blackpink: The Movie, a documentary about the popular K-pop group tied to its fifth anniversary. Those are among 20-plus global, regional and local-language projects revealed today as headed for Disney+ as South Korean drama series Squid Game has become a global phenomenon. Check out the slate below. The new APAC projects include original productions from scripted live-action...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kang Daniel
theplaylist.net

‘Women Is Losers’ Trailer: Lorenza Izzo & Simu Liu Star In Lissette Feliciano’s Upcoming Drama

October is full of violent horror movies debuting left and right. But if you’re looking for a lighter option this month, HBO Max has just the thing. The new trailer for “Women is Losers” offers an inspirational look at a Latina fighting against the odds to make her dreams come true. “Women is Losers” chronicles Celina as she lives through 1960s and ’70’s San Francisco as she fights sexism, discrimination, and poverty to chase the American Dream.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

C-drama to Remake Discovery of Love with Summer’s Romance Starring Janice Wu and Qin Jun Jie

Wow, I feel like this K-drama aired sooooo long ago and I checked the date and it was in 2014 which both seems long ago but also kinda like yesterday if I check my life rolodex. K-drama Discovery of Love with Eric, Jung Yumi, and Sung Joon in the love triangle to end all love triangles is getting a C-drama remake 8 years later. The drama will star young leads Janice Wu (Wu Qian) and Qin Jun Jie, and I don’t know who the second male lead will be. The original was such a good and frustrating drama, complex and nuanced and very adult in the way relationships and breakups are handled. I think a C-drama remake can definitely work and feel fresh with the intervening years since this K-drama aired, and I find the two leads visually well cast so hopefully they can generate sizzling chemistry like the original cast.
TV & VIDEOS
kpopstarz.com

K-pop Radar Selects BLACKPINK Lisa as 'Artist of the Month' for September 2021

BLACKPINK Lisa, who established her own name in the music industry, achieved new feats as a solo artist! On the 15th, fandom data observing platform K-pop Radar selected the "LALISA" singer as the "Artist of the Month" for September!. According to K-pop Radar, "Lisa's first solo debut song 'LALISA' has...
MUSIC
EW.com

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae reflects on the Korean drama's massive success

Don't be surprised if you see tons of people wearing green tracksuits and white sneakers this Halloween, because Squid Game is taking over. In less than a month since its Sept. 27 release, the Korean survival drama went from completely unknown to must-see TV. And despite getting practically no promotion from Netflix, it's now the streaming service's biggest series launch ever and the first Korean series to hit No. 1 in the U.S. It's an international phenomenon, and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is shocked but "grateful" to see the series finding worldwide success similar to the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite or K-pop music.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

PENTAGON’s Hongseok Confirmed To Star In Drama Alongside Golden Child’s Bomin And Shim Dal Gi

PENTAGON’s Hongseok will be transforming into an idol trainee for his next acting project!. On October 20, Cube Entertainment revealed that Hongseok will be starring in the upcoming KakaoTV original drama “Shadow Beauty” (literal title) as the handsome idol trainee Lee Jin Sung. Although he can’t get along well with his same-aged peers because he’s an idol trainee, Lee Jin Sung is the only figure who takes care of Goo Ae Jin (Shim Dal Gi), who gets hurt by those who make fun of her appearance. He becomes a ray of light for Goo Ae Jin in her chaotic school life and shows her an unexpected side of him that he doesn’t show anyone else.
WORLD
Variety

How Podcast Leader QCode Uses Star Power — Like an Upcoming Gina Rodriguez Thriller — to Disrupt the Industry

Gina Rodriguez is on the floor of an audio booth in Hollywood, stretching: The actor, late of “Jane the Virgin,” is taking a break as she records a new series for the prolific podcasting company QCode. It’s a sci-fi thriller called “Last Known Position,” and Rodriguez plays Mikaela, a submarine pilot who’s investigating what happened to a jet that vanished over the Pacific Ocean. What Mikeala is finding out is terrifying: There seems to have been a giant sea creature involved in the plane’s disappearance. Another actor is on Zoom, while the director, John Wynn, creator Luke Passmore and QCode...
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

YG Officially Denies BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Dating Rumors With Son Heung Min

YG Entertainment has officially shut down rumors that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and soccer star Son Heung Min are dating. On October 10, YG Entertainment released a formal statement in response to a growing swirl of speculation romantically linking Jisoo to the famous soccer player. The agency’s full statement is as follows:
SOCCER
Soompi

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Jung Hae In Begin An Emotional Love Story In “Snowdrop” Teaser

The first teaser has been released for “Snowdrop”!. Set in 1987 Seoul, the upcoming JTBC drama tells the emotional love story of university students Su Ho and Young Ro. Jung Hae In plays elite university student Su Ho, who suddenly appears at a women’s university dorm in a bloody state one day, while BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is Young Ro, a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds while facing danger under close surveillance.
WORLD
Webster County Citizen

BLACKPINK star Jennie is face of Chanel's Coco Neige collection

BLACKPINK star Jennie has urged people to make a fashion statement without losing their "edge". The K-pop singer is the face of Chanel's new Coco Neige winter sports collection - which launches on Tuesday (19.10.21) - and she has unveiled the fashion brand's new campaign as she praised creative director Virginie Viard for bringing "elegance into skinwear".
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

Dior's birthday gifts to Suzy and BLACKPINK's Jisoo gain attention

The global fashion house Christian Dior's birthday gifts to its ambassadors Suzy and BLACKPINK's Jisoo garnered attention online. October 10th was Suzy's birthday and she has received many impressive gifts from her fans and the brands she's working with. Dior was one of the brands that have sent her fine birthday gifts which the idol publicly thanked on her Instagram.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things cassette player contains secret season 4 message

Stranger Things season four isn't expected for another year, but the Netflix series has already released a sneaky clue about its upcoming episodes. There's only one place you can find the season four sneak-peek, and that's in the Stranger Things Crosley Cassette Player Bundle, which is available for pre-order ahead of its pre-Black Friday release on Friday, November 19.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bollywood Hit ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ Goes to Broadway With Top Talent Attached (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s immensely popular 1995 Bollywood film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” commonly abbreviated to DDLJ, is being adapted as a Broadway stage musical titled “Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical.” Set between the U.K. and India, the film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, is the story of lovers who must overcome parental opposition to be together. It has been playing at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir cinema since release and has had several elongated theatrical runs elsewhere. Chopra will direct the Broadway adaptation, which will feature book and lyrics by Laurence Oliver Award-winner Nell Benjamin...
MOVIES
kpopstarz.com

K-Pop Community Urges Public to Stop Comparing BLACKPINK and aespa

The K-pop community is urging the public to stop comparing aespa with BLACKPINK. Keep on reading for more details. aespa debuted back in November 2020 under SM Entertainment and are burning up the K-pop scene as monster rookies. Despite the years' difference, aespa has often been compared to BLACKPINK, who debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. The K-pop community is urging people to stop comparing the two artists, saying that they are different groups and deserve to be treated as their own.
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

Why Did YG Entertainment Directly Deny BLACKPINK Jisoo's Dating Rumors Compared to Their Other Artists' Issue?

YG Entertainment is known for releasing ambiguous statements regarding their artists' dating rumors, but when it came to BLACKPINK Jisoo's dating rumors with Son Heung Min, the company directly opposed this issue. But why?. News Outlet Compares YG Entertainment's Position in BLACKPINK Jisoo's Dating Rumors with their Previous Comments. On...
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Jisoo Flexing Her New iPhone Receives Malicious Postings – Here's Why

Following the dating rumor, BLACKPINK Jisoo became the target of some Knetz again after revealing her new iPhone. On online Korean communities, some posts conveyed malicious criticism towards the "Snowdrop" star – BLINKs then defending Jisoo. On October 11, fans and supporters of BLACKPINK Jisoo defended the idol after some...
CELL PHONES

