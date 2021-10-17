The Lord of the Rings is tearing up the streaming charts, with all three of director Peter Jackson’s original trilogy rank in the top-10 most-watched movies on Amazon Prime. On the heels of Prime’s record-breaking 25 million views in the first 24 hours alone for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are once again taking their imaginations on a vacation to Middle-earth. Not surprisingly, it’s also inspired Prime subscribers around the world to have LOTR binge-watching sessions. The result is more huge viewership numbers for Amazon and the saga of The One Ring.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO