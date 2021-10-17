Read full article on original website
James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie
James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
Ezra Miller director says they need ‘a serious intervention’ but won’t cut them from her movie
The wild world of Ezra Miller has made headlines for all the wrong reasons for the best part of the last year. These have ranged from assaulting a fan in a bar in Iceland, terrorizing the residents of Hawaii, being accused of grooming and kidnapping a child, being charged with felony burglary, or just hiding out on a ranch surrounded by an ominous arsenal of guns.
Neil Gaiman shares young son’s genuinely brilliant idea for a Batman villain
It looks like Neil Gaiman‘s young son might have inherited his his dad’s fertile imagination. Before he wrote an abundance of best-selling novels, such as Coraline and American Gods, Gaiman got his start with DC Comics, most famously creating The Sandman. The British author has also had a few dalliances with the Batman franchise over the years, too, notably writing Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?, centering around the Dark Knight’s funeral.
10 actors who would bring welcome madness to the role of Doctor Doom
It was announced at Comic-Con 2022 that the Fantastic Four will come out around Phase Six in the MCU timeline. While it is currently unknown who will star in the film, we got a brief glimpse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So far, nobody knows who is cast to play Doctor Doom, despite ongoing rumors that John Krasinski would reprise the role of Mr. Fantastic.
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates
Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
Is Abomination stronger than Hulk?
*Warning: This article contains some mild spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law*. Abomination has long been a significant threat in the Marvel multiverse. With a power derived from gamma-radiation, the Hulk’s super-strong adversary shares the natural green appearance of his nemesis, but he also carries scales and spine fins. Physically, he towers over Marvel’s more famous gamma-infused creation. Does that mean Abomination is stronger than the Hulk? Is the reformed bad guy stronger than the reformed might-have-been bad guy?
These movies were so bad, fans walked out before the credits rolled
Considering the cost of a movie ticket these days, it takes a lot for audiences to walk out of the theater before the credits roll. Sometimes, you just can’t stomach one more second. Sure, you drove to the theater, you paid your money for a ticket, and you probably...
Netflix gives up on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ director’s outer space cat movie
Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski‘s latest feature will now not premiere on Netflix. Cattywumpus is planned to be Verbinski’s second animated feature and is one to watch as his Johnny Depp starring weird Western Rango picked up the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 2012 Oscars.
‘Stranger Things’ just won an Emmy for Best Prosthetic Makeup for obvious reasons
One of the most impressive aspects of Stranger Things latest season has won the series an Emmy, with Vecna proving a huge success. The amazingly detailed prosthetic work for the villain Vecna has clinched an Emmy for Netflix. Winning in the category of Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, it beat out fellow limited series like Star Trek: Picard, Angelyne, and Impeachment: An American Crime Story.
‘The Rings of Power’ explained: Who is Galadriel’s brother?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 1, “Shadow of the Past”. The pilot episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with a young Galadriel playing with some other Elven children in the Undying Lands. She is soon visited by her brother Finrod Felagund, who talks to her about the subtleties of light and shadow.
Will there be an ‘Orphan 3?’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ ending explained
The following article contains spoilers for Orphan: First Kill. The follow-up to the 2009 horror hit Orphan is finally here, with the prequel film Orphan: First Kill in theaters now. Orphan: First Kill was directed by William Brent Bell, and it stars Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, the character from the first film. Although Fuhrman was a young girl in the original, so practical effects were used to create her look from the first film.
WB exec Walter Hamada told Xolo Maridueña that Blue Beetle role is ‘really important’ to DCEU
Maybe it will be next year’s Blue Beetle film that will truly be responsible for changing the hierarchy of power in the DC universe, and not Black Adam, after all. At least, that’s what you might believe after reading what Warner Bros.’ president of DC films, Walter Hamada, told Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña.
Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies dominate streaming as fans get their ‘Rings of Power’ fix
The Lord of the Rings is tearing up the streaming charts, with all three of director Peter Jackson’s original trilogy rank in the top-10 most-watched movies on Amazon Prime. On the heels of Prime’s record-breaking 25 million views in the first 24 hours alone for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are once again taking their imaginations on a vacation to Middle-earth. Not surprisingly, it’s also inspired Prime subscribers around the world to have LOTR binge-watching sessions. The result is more huge viewership numbers for Amazon and the saga of The One Ring.
‘The Sandman’ wins back its crown as the most watched show on Netflix
The Sandman has been a monster success for Netflix, blasting past all expectations and industry predictions. Now, a month after its 5 August premiere, Neil Gaiman’s fantasy/horror cult classic is once again back on top of the Netflix charts, having dethroned Australian mystery drama Echoes. The news comes via...
‘House of the Dragon’ depicts one of the most unsettling Westerosi customs [SPOILERS]
Major Spoilers of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon. After the release of two powerful and outrageous episodes, House of the Dragon is certainly on its way to establishing its mark as another successful adaptation of Martin’s classic. Replete with stomach-churning violence, intriguing royal plots, and uncomfortable parent-child interactions, the series is almost unrivaled in setting the bar high for uncomfortable viewing and unsettling plotlines.
A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming
A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services. The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.
The 7 times Stan Lee was way too wholesome
Stan Lee, the creator of countless iconic Marvel characters and face of Marvel movies for decades, lived his life almost entirely in the spotlight. A beacon of hope and light, with creations that have touched generations, he’s also been known for incredibly wholesome moments. He was constantly in demand...
