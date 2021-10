OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Satako stops attending classes, leading her friends to rally the class to protest the Child Welfare building to “save” her from Teppei. Unknown to them, Satako has been telling her uncle that the whole village is out to get them for being Hojos, leading to Detective Oiishi showing up to properly deterimine whether or not anything bad is actually going down. Satako ends up sedating them and injecting Oiishi with the Hinamizawa Syndrome accelerant, which sets off his suspicions about Oyashiro’s curse to go into overdrive and makes him start setting up Teppei as the awful person people expect him to be, with the hopes that he’ll be targeted by the “curse” to give Oiishi a chance to find out the “real culprit”.

