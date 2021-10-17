CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, following Amess stabbing

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday condemned recent attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and...

hot96.com

Reuters

Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Afghanistan will shortly collapse into chaos unless the international community acts rapidly, Swedish and Pakistani ministers warned on Saturday. Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy.
POLITICS
AFP

Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

Gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 20 in an assault Friday on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, heightening tensions in the settlements after the recent shooting of a community leader. A serious tension lingers within the camps since Ullah's murder," Kyaw Min, a leader of Ullah's Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), told AFP in a recent interview.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

India strongly condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan in which more than 100 people lost lives and several others injured, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Monday. "We extend our condolences and sympathies...
INDIA
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
yourbigsky.com

Norway: Bow-and-arrow attack victims likely stabbed to death

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian police say the Danish man suspected of killing five people and injuring three others in an attack last week also used “stabbing weapons” along with a bow and arrow to kill his victims. Police inspector Per Thomas Omholt said it was likely the 37-year-old suspect, identified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Britain#Reuters
Vice

British MP David Amess Dies After Stabbing Attack

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed in a church at a meeting with local constituents. Amess, the MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea. He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene. “He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Violence erupts at Islamists rally in Pakistan, killing 2

Violent clashes erupted between Pakistan's security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday, killing at least two policemen and injuring several demonstrators, a police spokesman and witnesses said.The incident happened after thousands of Islamists launched their “long march" from the city toward the capital, Islamabad demanding that the government release the leader of their outlawed party. The rallygoers want to go to Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.Pakistan...
PROTESTS
AFP

Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of what critics see as Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey. "I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.
WORLD
Country
Norway
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
AFP

French far-right conspiracy theorist in custody: informed source

Remy Daillet, a French far-right conspiracy theorist, is being held in custody for planning violence and attacks against the state, a source close to the case told AFP on Thursday. Daillet, 54, and his secretary -- identified as 67-year-old Ginette M. -- were placed in custody on Tuesday "for planning attacks against the state and other violent action," including an attack on a Masonic lodge in eastern France, the source said. Daillet is also alleged to having helped organise the abduction of an eight-year-old girl in eastern France in April at her mother's request. He was arrested in June over the kidnapping as he returned to France on a flight from Singapore.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hot96.com

Romania’s Iohannis picks army general as prime minister

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis nominated retired four-star army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister designate on Thursday, tasking him with forming a centrist government to end a month-long policy stalemate. “The political crisis must end. Now. Now, we all need to end this crisis, which has gone...
POLITICS
hot96.com

Soccer-FIFA says 57 more refugees evacuated from Afghanistan

(Reuters) – The evacuation of a second group of 57 refugees from Afghanistan linked to women’s soccer and basketball, comprising mainly women and children, has been completed after negotiations, world soccer’s governing body FIFA said on Friday. There have been numerous evacuations since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s capital...
FIFA
The Independent

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped US missionaries if demands not met

The leader of a Haitian gang has threatened to kill a group of kidnapped US missionaries if his ransom demands are not met.Wilson Joseph, who runs the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of the missionary group, made the violent threat in a new video released on social media.“I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,” he said, according to The Associated Press.The gang has demanded $1m per person after it abducted 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hot96.com

At United Nations, Afghan women appeal: don’t let Taliban in

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – A group of Afghan women urged the United Nations to block the Taliban from gaining a seat at the world body, calling for better representation for their country during a visit to the organisation’s New York headquarters on Thursday. “It’s very simple,” former Afghan politician and...
UNITED NATIONS
hot96.com

Putin urges cooperation, not rivalry to tackle climate crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged international cooperation, not rivalry to tackle the climate crisis, a day after the Kremlin said he would not fly to Scotland for a major world summit on the issue. “Any geopolitical, scientific, technical and ideological rivalry in such conditions sometimes...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Russia puts torture video whistleblower on wanted list

Russia on Saturday placed a former prison inmate who leaked harrowing videos of rape and torture inside a Russian prison on a wanted list.  - 'Serious mistakes' - Russia's vast prison system has long been an arena of torture and sexual violence inflicted on inmates, monitors say, but the videos have cast new light on such abuses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramirez to live in exile in Spain

Writer and former Nicaraguan Vice President Sergio Ramírez announced Friday he will go live in Spain, after the government of President Daniel Ortega tried to arrest him and banned his latest book. The 79-year-old writer served as vice president during Ortega’s first government from 1985 to 1990. But in the mid-1990s he distanced himself from Ortega, along with other intellectuals and former guerrillas.Ramírez retired from politics in 1996, but continues to be an important voice in the country. In September, Ortega’s government issued an arrest warrant for him for “acts that foment and incite hatred and violence.” Ramírez had...
ENTERTAINMENT

