LHS volleyball rebounds from rare loss

The top two teams in Wyoming Class 4A volleyball now share the same overall record at 24 wins, two losses.

Laramie entered Thursday’s match as the top-ranked team in the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media weekly poll — a spot the state defending champions has claimed all season. Likewise, Kelly Walsh has held on to the second spot.

Kelly Walsh then stunned the Lady Plainsmen on their home court with a 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 win in the LHS main gym.

“(Thursday) was a great example of why we need to train hard every day in practice,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said. “This is a wake-up call to our team about the level of play we need to reach in practice on a daily basis.”

LHS sophomore Maddy Stucky came close to a triple-double with 11 kills, 19 assists and seven digs to go with two blocks and two aces.

Senior Alexis Stucky was one dig away from the same feat with 17 kills, 11 assists and nine digs to go with her three aces and two blocks.

Five other Lady Plainsmen recorded at least a kill. Senior Halley Feezer had five kills to go with 14 digs and senior Anna Gatlin had four kills to go with two blocks and two digs. Junior Taylor Tyser led the team with 18 digs and sophomore Anna Sell added 11 digs. The Lady Plainsmen also recorded nine aces in the match.

The two losses for both teams so far this season has been in matches against each other.

The Lady Plainsmen beat the Lady Trojans with 2-0 scores during shortened matches for “preseason” tournaments: Aug. 27 at the season-opening Cheyenne Invitational and then Sept. 4 in the following week’s Gillette Invitational.

In addition to last Thursday, Kelly Walsh bested Laramie 2-1 Sept. 25 in the championship match of the Casper Invitational.

“We need this loss,” Alexis Stucky said. “(Kelly Walsh) played a great game and exposed our issues. We’ll bounce back (against Sheridan) and train harder.”

And the Lady Plainsmen indeed bounced back with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Sheridan at home on Saturday.

“After our loss on Thursday, (Saturday’s) match gave us a great chance to try new things,” Gatlin said. “I feel like we have another higher level we can get to and I’m excited to move forward.”

The Lady Plainsmen notched 12 total aces against the Lady Broncs, led by four each from Maddy Stucky and Feezer.

Alexis Stucky had 14 kills, followed by 11 from Gatlin and eight from sophomore Noel Jensen and five from freshman Savanna Steiert.

Feezer had a team-high 16 digs, Tyser had 12, Alexis Stucky had 10 and Sell had seven. Maddy Stucky was the primary setter, recording 35 assists.

“(Saturday’s) match was a great opportunity to try out some new lineups,” Jill Stucky said. “We were able to stay comfortable with players in different positions. I was pleased with our level of play.”