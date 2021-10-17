Central rallies fall short against Camels

Paige Elmstrand Robert Munoz/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Late runs helped Cheyenne Central make Saturday afternoon’s match with visiting Campbell County interesting.

Unfortunately for the Lady Indians, Campbell County was able to wrest momentum back for a 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 victory at the Central Fieldhouse.

First-year Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said her team is still working on developing the killer instinct necessary to finish close games. That starts with giving full effort throughout.

“In every match we’ve won this year, we’ve had a team bond where we’re all bought in to each other,” Bratton-Vega said. “In those games we made it close, we were going after balls we normally didn’t go after. Getting those balls back up and winning those points gets everyone pumped and everyone excited.

“We are sending a lot of free balls over instead of attacking. It’s about what you’re willing to give to the team on every play.”

Campbell County outscored the Indians 21-6 during the first game to take a 23-8 lead. A net serve by the Camels sparked a 6-0 Central run. Senior Emma Daly ended that spurt by killing an overpass for a 24-14 Campbell County lead. The Indians outscored Campbell County 9-2 down the stretch, but still lost the opening game 25-17.

The second game was close throughout. Central held three two-point leads early before the Camels took a 6-5 lead when senior Abi Williams tipped the ball into a soft spot in Central’s defense.

Campbell County extended that advantage to 20-15 before the Indians found another spark. A pair of Camels hitting errors were the start of a 6-0 run that gave Central a 21-20 lead.

Campbell County regained the lead with blocks from Daly, Azia Fichter and a kill from Payge Riedesel.

Central knotted the score 23-23 before the Camels closed out the game with kills from Daily and Aubry DeWine for a 25-23 win.

Campbell County built a 13-8 lead early in the final game, but led by three or four points for much of the frame. The squads traded 4-0 spurts before the Camels called timeout tied 23-23. They won the next two points out of the timeout to close out the match with a 25-23 win.

“We have so many seniors on this team, and we all want to go to state,” said Central senior Paige Elmstrand, who had four digs, three kills and three blocks. “That’s giving us the motivation to win those last few points and try our best.

“We have to have a lot more confidence in ourselves throughout the match, and we have to come together more as a team and play as more of a team. Once we get out of a lull and stop butting heads with each other, we start playing a lot better.”

Senior Ashlyn Ruder paced Central with five kills and two ace serves, while junior Joslyn Siedenburg added three. Senior libero Lydia Looby posted 23 digs. Senior Kelsi Warner dished out eight assists for the Indians, who host Laramie at 6 p.m. Thursday.