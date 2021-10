Former President Bill Clinton will remain in the hospital for another night to receive antibiotics and is expected to be discharged Sunday, according to his spokesperson. "President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours," Angel Ureña, Clinton's spokesman, wrote in a tweet. "He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow."

