Pokémon 25 CD Officially Released Digital and Physically

The demand for Pokémon cards is still strong with Pokémon fans, collectors, and (unfortunately) resellers buying up packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more with each release. While it seems demand has been met in some areas – it’s easier to get single packs compared to earlier this year – one particular set is selling out almost instantly. Enter Pokémon TCG: Celebrations. Every major anniversary, The Pokémon Company releases a special set of cards that can only be purchased via special collection sets. These anniversary expansions include reprinted and modified versions of Pokémon cards from way back when (the late ’90s and early ’00s) that are not only tournament legal, but also nostalgia-inducing for fans that still have the original versions.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO