ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Students at Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities have launched overnight protests against housing conditions and other issues. They’re reaching out to administrators with a list of demands they want met. Tuesday marked the second day of protests near the Atlanta University Center. “The dorms that we do have, many of them have things such as mold. I personally have a friend who had a dryer fire in her dorm,” said Marcellus Kirkland, a Morehouse student and protest organizer. The students attend Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse, Spelman and Morris Brown Colleges. They’re protesting in...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO