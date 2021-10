For much of Ray Fosse’s life, the moment was inescapable even though it occurred long before memes and social media came into being. He was the recipient of one of the most violent collisions in baseball in an All-Star Game, at a time when the Midsummer Classic was a big draw. Fosse, the Cleveland Indians catcher, was doing what catchers do — blocking the plate and preparing for the impact of a thundering base runner hell bent on scoring.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO