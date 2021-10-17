Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, following Amess stabbing

Italy's former interior minister and far-right leader Matteo Salvini went on trial Saturday for allegedly illegally blocking over 100 migrants in dire sanitary conditions from disembarking from a rescue ship. On the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Judge Roberto Murgia said all the witnesses submitted by the parties would be allowed to testify, including US actor Richard Gere -- who made a humanitarian visit to the ship -- and Italy's former prime minister Giuseppe Conte. Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party who is known for an "Italians first" policy, is charged with kidnapping and abuse of office for using his position as interior minister to detain the 147 migrants at sea in August 2019. The hearing was largely procedural and lasted less than three hours before Murgia set the next hearing for December 17.

