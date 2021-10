Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions Matchup Preview (10/17/21) Dan Campbell’s postgame tears reflected a feeling of sadness surrounding the Lions’ organization at the moment. It’s a different type of sadness to what the Jaguars are experiencing, but it’s very deflating for the Lions that there have been so many signs of progress and improvement, and yet, they sit here 0-5 heading into Week 6. The Bengals are progressing quite nicely in Year 2 for Joe Burrow and Year 3 for Zac Taylor, and it’s hard to imagine a feisty Cincinnati team having a tough time with this struggling Lions’ squad.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO