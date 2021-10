As a parent of two children in the district I was pleased that the school board followed medical advice and common sense in having the children wear masks at school. At the school where my kids attend a couple of their classmates have gotten COVID. Because staff and students were wearing masks, the disease did not spread to many other students, as happened in Pequot before they had their students wear masks. I appreciate that our school board is listening to the majority who want our kids to stay safe.

