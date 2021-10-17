Kenya's Rotich sets course record at Paris Marathon

Yes, he wore the helmet, gloves, and leather boots the whole 26.2 miles. Picture yourself running (not driving) a full marathon; if that thought makes you laugh and/or feel ill, try to picture someone else. You’re pounding out the 26.2 miles on foot, hopefully in comfortable, cushy running shoes and clothing that allows you room to move. Now imagine that same scenario, but kitted out in the same thing an F1 driver would wear: a fireproof race suit, gloves, undergarments, leather boots, and a helmet. The thought alone is making me feel as though I might spontaneously combust.
Comments / 0