Kenya's Rotich sets course record at Paris Marathon

'At the end of the day I'm both. Nobody can take that away from me.'. When Olympic hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn kneels down in the starting blocks, her mind and heart are racing. But once the gun goes off, her body slips into autopilot, a type of flow, and she does what she does best. This past summer what she did was win a gold medal, becoming the first Afro-Latina to do so while representing her mother’s native Puerto Rico.

