CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kenya's Rotich sets course record at Paris Marathon

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Paris — Kenya's Elisha Rotich won the 2021 Paris Marathon in a course record of 2...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Olympic Gold Medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Says She's Proudly 100% Hispanic And 100% Black American

'At the end of the day I'm both. Nobody can take that away from me.'. When Olympic hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn kneels down in the starting blocks, her mind and heart are racing. But once the gun goes off, her body slips into autopilot, a type of flow, and she does what she does best. This past summer what she did was win a gold medal, becoming the first Afro-Latina to do so while representing her mother’s native Puerto Rico.
SOCIETY
CBS Boston

Diana Kipyogei Of Kenya Wins Boston Marathon Women’s Race

BOSTON (CBS) — Diana Kipyogei of Kenya pulled away from the pack late in Monday’s 125th Boston Marathon and crossed the finish line with a comfortable victory. It is Kipyogei’s first Boston win and first win in a World Major. Kipyogei broke the tape with an official finish time of 2:24:45. The 27-year-old had only run two other marathons heading into Monday’s race, winning the 2020 Istanbul Marathon and placing third in the 2019 Ljubljani Marathon. Kipyogei broke away from the pack at the 1:56 mark, and pulled away for good at the 22-mile mark. She crossed the line 24 seconds ahead...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Marcel Hug Wins Boston Marathon Men’s Wheelchair Race, But Wrong Turn Costs Him Course Record And $50,000

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcel Hug has added yet another Boston Marathon victory to his collection. “The Swiss Silver Bullet” won the Men’s Wheelchair race at the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, upping his Boston win total to five. Hug took a lead from the jump Monday morning and never let up. But he missed one of the final turns — the right onto Hereford St. — which cost him a chance at setting a new course record and the $50,000 prize that would have come with accomplishing that feat. A line of police officers was added to the course to make...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenenisa Bekele
olympics.com

Countdown to Paris 2024 continues with Kipchoge marathon challenge

Could you outrun back-to-back Olympic gold marathon medallist Eliud Kipchoge?. That’s the challenge being put before runners selected to compete in a pursuit-style race on the Champs-Elysée in Paris later this month. The event that will also mark 1,000 days to go before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will see...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

Athletics-Kenya’s Kipruto wins Boston Marathon

(Reuters) – Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won the Boston Marathon on Monday in two hours, nine minutes and 51 seconds for his first major marathon title. American CJ Albertson set an aggressive early pace to lead the field by two minutes and 13 seconds through the first half but saw his headstart disintegrate over hilly terrain after the 20-mile mark, as a tight pack overtook him.
SPORTS
thedrive

London Marathon Runner in Full F1 Suit Sets Guinness World Record

Yes, he wore the helmet, gloves, and leather boots the whole 26.2 miles. Picture yourself running (not driving) a full marathon; if that thought makes you laugh and/or feel ill, try to picture someone else. You’re pounding out the 26.2 miles on foot, hopefully in comfortable, cushy running shoes and clothing that allows you room to move. Now imagine that same scenario, but kitted out in the same thing an F1 driver would wear: a fireproof race suit, gloves, undergarments, leather boots, and a helmet. The thought alone is making me feel as though I might spontaneously combust.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Marathon#Kenya
runningmagazine.ca

Yalemzerf Yehualaw’s half marathon WR unratifiable due to course being short

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw world record time of 1:03:43 will not be ratified as a world record by World Athletics according to NN Running Team, as the course was 54 metres short. Yehaulaw took 18 seconds off the previous world record of 1:04:02 set by Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich. Yehualaw was the first woman to run under 64 minutes over the half-marathon distance.
SPORTS
BBC

Julius Yego pays tribute to Kenya's world record holder Agnes Tirop

The athletics world was rocked on Wednesday with news that the Kenyan world record holder Agnes Tirop had been found dead in her home. The talented 25-year-old middle distance runner was found with a stab wound to her neck. Kenyan Javelin Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego was a friend of the two time World Championships bronze medallist and remembered Agnes on BBC Newsday.
SPORTS
techweez.com

Mombasa Records the Fastest Mean Mobile Download and Upload Speeds in Kenya’s Cities

Ookla, the company concerned with global network intelligence testing and analysis, has released its 2021 third-quarter internet performance report on the state of Kenya’s mobile and fixed networks. This data is courtesy of their popular Speedtest intelligence tool, which ranks and offers insight through consumer-initiated tests on their mobile or...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Ethiopia's Gidey breaks half marathon world record

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey smashed the women's half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in one hour, two minutes and 52 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP. The 23-year-old Gidey, who is also the world 5,000 metres (14:06.62) and 10,000 metres (29:01.03) record-holder, shaved...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy