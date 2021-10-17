Altru professionals Jennifer Semling and Heather Strandell receive national awards

Natural Resources Defense Council’s Washington, DC office is a recipient of the 2021 Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Leadership Award that recognizes uncommon excellence that advances responsible forest management and forest conservation. FSC is the world’s most trusted forest certification system and identified our DC renovation project for its use of 100% FSC-certified wood (examples shown are the below photos) and FSC design guidance to contractors. This is just one of many sustainable design features present in this office. An outline of our comprehensive green building requirements can be found in the NRDC Design and Construction Protocols, part of successful implementation is selecting an architect and construction team that supports the sustainability goals.

