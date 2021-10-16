Goldrush Music Festival Wows Attendees with Three Days of Impressive Production

If music is your sanctuary, III Points Miami is about to become a mega church net weekend. 2021 III Points Music Festival will begin at 5:00 PM on Friday, October 22 and ends on Saturday, October 23 in the wee, who knows when hours. Its two days of music, art, and technology are massive displays of immersive, interactive, and cutting edge installations, environments, and experiences. Six stages host this year’s lineup with the latest audiovisual technology and unique multi-dimensional environments. Big stages, large stages, not so large stages, small stages, side stages, elevated stages, etc. Murals, lights, graffiti, food, and countless performances by an enormous number of promising music acts as well as celebrated ones from all over the world are on the docket. Bands, groups, DJs, sectors, coalitions, alliances, mixers, strobes, rappers, toasters, dancers, imposters, blenders, screamers, shouters – there just aren’t enough nouns and definitely not sufficient adjectives.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO