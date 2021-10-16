CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Goldrush Music Festival Wows Attendees with Three Days of Impressive Production

By Marissa Novel
crescentvale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldrush Music Festival was held from September 24 to September 26, 2021, at Rawhide Western Town and Events Center in Chandler, Arizona. Upwards of 12,000 people attended the event for its first three-day production. As we reflect on the 2021 festival season, we can’t help but notice the rocky...

crescentvale.com

Comments / 0

Related
panolawatchman.com

PHOTOS: Beers and Brats Music Festival held in Carthage

The inaugural Beers & Brats Music Festival was held in downtown Carthage Saturday evening in front of the Esquire Theater. The Country Music Hayride and The Giving Garage Foundation teamed up to host the fundraiser. Both The Southern Impact Band and The Dusty Boots Band performed as guests enjoyed brats, burgers, hot dogs and more.
CARTHAGE, TX
sgmagazine.com

Esplanade’s alternative music festival Baybeats returns as a 4-day event this November

It’s hard to believe, but Esplanade’s alternative and indie music festival Baybeats is now 20. And in celebration of this major milestone, Singapore’s beloved arts venue will be transforming the typical three-day fiesta into a four-day event, allowing as many audiences as possible to catch live performances as well as live-streamed ones.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Plano Music & Arts Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bud Light, GO TEXAN and Outlaw Nation will present the Plano Music & Arts Festival. Guests can enjoy concerts, contemporary art displays, a classic car show, a custom motorcycle show, and dozens of fun attractions and highlights. The Taste of Texas Food Garden will feature delicious cuisine, and cold domestic and craft beers.
PLANO, TX
culturemap.com

McKinney Wine & Music Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The McKinney Wine & Music Festival is back for its fifth year, featuring two days of live music and wine. The festival will feature 30 local and national award-winning wineries.
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
themountvernongrapevine.com

Boo N’ Brew Music and Craft Beer Festival

Public Square will be closed Friday, October 29 for the Boo N’ Brew Music and Craft Beer Festival! Facilitated by Stein Brewing Company Restaurant and Taproom, the fest will feature over 40 craft breweries, food trucks and live entertainment! Not just any live entertainment. The headlining artist is 7-time #1 Hit artist, John Michael Montgomery!
MOUNT VERNON, OH
musicfestnews.com

Gasparilla Music Festival: The Motet

The Gasparilla Music Festival blew through downtown Tampa October 1-3 with very hot temperatures and even hotter music. It was Sunday, October 3, a day full of great music highlighted by Gov’t Mule, Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel, and The Motet. Denver jam kings The Motet have been on the scene...
MUSIC
breezejmu.org

MACROCK music festival brings local artists to Harrisonburg

Coming from the Harrisonburg area, local musicians join together to create a musical experience like no other at the MACROCK music festival. Downtown venues are taken over as artists of multiple genres perform for hundreds of people in a festival that unites the community through music. Every October, nonprofit DIY...
HARRISONBURG, VA
KSST Radio

Mainstreet Uncorked: Wine and Music Festival- Winners and More!

Last Saturday, October 9th, was the annual Mainstreet Uncorked: Wine and Music Festival. Wine Vendors from all over Texas had set up to offer samples and tastings of their different types of wines. There was every type of wine you could imagine-dry, sweet, red, white, fruity, heavy…if you wanted to try it, a vendor had it!
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Griz
Person
Zedd
Daily Advance

ECDI hoping to redo part of canceled music festival

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is hoping next month to redo a part of this weekend’s first-ever Music on the Green Fall Music Weekend that got rained out. The music festival got off to a strong start Friday night but Mother Nature put a damper on Saturday’s music as rain forced cancellation of the second day of the three-day event after one performance.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
scttx.com

Strut, Cluck, Crow Performances Wow the Audience at Poultry Festival

October 12, 2021 ( ) - The fan favorite of the East Texas Poultry Festival, the “Strut, Cluck, and Crow” Chicken Clucking contest, was well attended Saturday, October 9th with chicken cluckers of all ages joining together on the stage to win crowing rights for the year. New creativity was...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Cowboy Hats#Illenium#Troyboi#Zeds Dead B2b
voiceofdenton.com

Denton Folk Festival showcases diverse styles of music

Article Originally Published October 14, 2021 10:20 am by Hannah Johnson on North Texas Daily. Article Originally Published by Hannah Johnson on North Texas Daily. A broken guitar string did not stop the music at the Denton Folk Festival this past Friday. Holding a now five-stringed acoustic guitar, Jarod Grice, a soul artist based in Denton, and his band continued to play to a crowd that evening.
MUSIC
eastcountymagazine.org

RAMONA ART AND WINE FESTIVAL EXPANDS TO THREE-DAY EVENT NOV. 5-7

October 13, 2021 (Ramona) - The 9th annual Ramona Art & Wine Festival will feature nine wineries participating in the three-day progressive event on Friday to Sunday, November 5, 6 and 7, 2021. The Festival Wineries include: Correcaminos Vineyard, Hatfield Creek Vineyards and Winery, La Finquita Winery and Vineyard, Old...
RAMONA, CA
communitynewspapers.com

III Points Music Festival

If music is your sanctuary, III Points Miami is about to become a mega church net weekend. 2021 III Points Music Festival will begin at 5:00 PM on Friday, October 22 and ends on Saturday, October 23 in the wee, who knows when hours. Its two days of music, art, and technology are massive displays of immersive, interactive, and cutting edge installations, environments, and experiences. Six stages host this year’s lineup with the latest audiovisual technology and unique multi-dimensional environments. Big stages, large stages, not so large stages, small stages, side stages, elevated stages, etc. Murals, lights, graffiti, food, and countless performances by an enormous number of promising music acts as well as celebrated ones from all over the world are on the docket. Bands, groups, DJs, sectors, coalitions, alliances, mixers, strobes, rappers, toasters, dancers, imposters, blenders, screamers, shouters – there just aren’t enough nouns and definitely not sufficient adjectives.
MUSIC
bgindependentmedia.org

New Music Festival live again

There never was any doubt that the New Music Festival would return to Bowling Green this week. Last year, the festival had to move online – this year in only slightly reduced form the festival is back on the Bowling Green State University campus,. “We’re still an integral part of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
flaunt.com

Gracie Abrams | Backstage at ACL Music Festival

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams took the stage for weekend one at Austin City Limits music festival with a beaming smile on her face. The 22-year-old just released her newest single ‘Feels Like’ on Oct. 1 and announced her tour This Is What It Feels Like within the same week. To say she’s on fire would be an understatement.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Metaverse Music Festivals

Decentraland's Metaverse Festival is an upcoming multi-day music festival from the blockchain-based virtual social world and it will share an experience with over 80 global artists, a funfair, a human cannonball machine and much more. The newly announced festival will take place from October 21st to 24th, entirely within the Decentraland metaverse. Like many events over the last few years, this virtual one is set to be full of immersive and multisensory experiences.
MUSIC
Mountain Democrat

Hangtown Music Festival bigger and better than ever

With COVID-19 leading the way to cancellations and closures last year, the Hangtown Music Festival was no less a victim. Last year would have been the three-day event’s 10th anniversary, so celebrating this year will be particularly special Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24. The event has become a favorite of locals and out-of-towners alike.
PLACERVILLE, CA
flaunt.com

Zella Day | Backstage at ACL Music Festival

Those in the crowd for Zella Day’s set couldn’t take their eyes off her. Performing for the first time at weekend one of Austin City Limits music festival, the vibrant 26-year-old commanded everyone’s attention with her piercing blue eyes and her electric red guitar. Inspired by the likes of Liza...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy