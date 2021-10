A 21-year-old Glencoe woman died of injuries received in a car-school bus crash on U.S. Highway 212 in Young America Township reported at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday. Ellen E. Follestad of Glencoe was driving a 2012 Cadillac CTS eastbound on Highway 212 when she collided with a 2012 school bus driven by 78-year-old Robert E. Streich, Hutchinson. Streich was northbound on Carver CR 31, making a left turn to westbound Highway 212. Follestad wore a seat belt and airbags deployed. Streich wore a seat belt and was not injured. Two school bus passengers, age 14 and 12 received non-life threatening injuries. One was transported to a healthcare facility. The Carver county Sheriff’s Dept. assisted at the crash.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO