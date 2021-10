On Friday, Oct. 8 the computer lab in the Learning Commons was filled with guests from across the community to celebrate a major milestone for TMCC’s Genealogy Lab: the opening of its Family History Research Room. These guests were joined by others who, by virtue of a Zoom conference, could also witness the grand opening event from as far away as Florida and New York. As Genealogy Researcher and Learning Commons Librarian Suzanne Malek would say, genealogy’s appeal is universal—who doesn’t want to know more about their own history?—and one of the fastest-growing areas of research and interest in the United States today.

