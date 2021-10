Brendan Rodgers insists he is happy at Leicester City after being linked with a move to Newcastle this week.The Northern Irishman is a reported target of the Magpies’ new Saudi owners, though the north-east club confirmed that current boss Steve Bruce would be in charge at least for Sunday’s match against Tottenham.Rodgers said the speculation could “destabilise” supporters and players and that he wanted to stay at Leicester for as long as the club wanted him.Asked if the project at Leicester was his only concern, he replied: “One hundred per cent. I have got a contract until 2025, I absolutely...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO