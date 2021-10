Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday prohibiting vaccine mandates following President Biden's vaccinate-or-test order for businesses with more than 100 employees. Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University, joined Cheddar to talk about the political angle of Abbott's own counter-order. Gostin noted that the Republican governor does not have the power to issue the ban on vaccine mandates and that the federal order would supersede it.

