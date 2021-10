Americans are being forced to choose between getting the COVID vaccine or losing their job and many are choosing to walk away from work. Some employers are being faced with lawsuits against vaccine mandates but so far the courts have struck down the challenges of mandates. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor, Jonathan Turley weighs in on the vaccine mandates in some states, why they’re not getting far and if there are any exemptions that could possibly make a strong case against getting the vaccine.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO