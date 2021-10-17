CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

McDaniel: First lady gets communities talking about poverty

By rmcdaniel
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience teaches the cause of hunger is contractions of the stomach muscles. Referred to as hunger pangs, they are triggered by high concentrations of the ghrelin hormone produced by enteroendocrine cells of the gastrointestinal tract, especially the stomach. Jennie Gordon knows it’s simpler than that. “Hunger” is what people...

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Bristol community initiative continues to work to help end period poverty

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Main Street Community Foundation was created in 1995 and is home to 263 funds that benefit the surrounding six communities. The foundation services Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott. Samantha Rojetta, the foundation's Scholarship & Program Officer, said many of the funds are permanent endowments.
BRISTOL, CT
KVUE

New Austin mural brings attention to poverty in farming communities

AUSTIN, Texas — A mural with a message will be unveiled on Saturday afternoon. The mural, by Austin artist and community art advocate Jonathan “J” Muzac, is at the Wheatsville Food Co-op's Guadalupe Street location. It features three female cocoa farmers and is part of an effort to bring attention...
AUSTIN, TX
Pyramid

Community Action Services: Rethinking poverty helps community members provide support

Poverty has a powerful impact on individuals and families, and people in Utah are not immune from its effects. Approximately 8% of Utahns were living in poverty in 2019 — nearly 300,000 residents. In your own life, a neighbor, coworker, or family member could be fighting their way out of poverty. Your child’s classmate could be dealing with it as well–about 88,000 of those in poverty were children.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Laramie County meat processors provide game to anti-hunger organizations

CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative has partnered with K-J Meats in Burns and Home on the Range Meat Processing in Cheyenne to provide an opportunity for hunters to participate in the second year of the Food from the Field program, which enables them to donate all or part of their meat to the local food pantry system.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Serrano: Wyoming’s immigrant community needs to be armed with information

Fanned by anti-immigrant extremists – and based largely on myths about immigration’s effects on the nation’s security and economy – a powerful anti-immigrant movement has been seeking to curtail the rights of many people living in the United States. But the fundamental protections of due process and equal protection embodied...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Jana Pastor named Outstanding Hero by the Wyoming Library Association

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident Jana Pastor has received the Outstanding Hero award from the Wyoming Library Association for designing, raising funds, and recruiting volunteers to create the Children’s Discovery Center at the Rock Springs Library. Jana raised more than $100,000 in cash and donations for the project. Pastor...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
odi.org

How to get back on track to end extreme poverty

The Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020 and the economic and social disruptions that came with it have jeopardised the prospects of eradicating extreme poverty in the foreseeable future. Not only has the pandemic pushed an estimated 97 million people into poverty in 2020, but those who were already living near or below the poverty line have been pushed even further behind. Temporary market closures and disruptions to transportation have meant small traders, informal workers and farmers were unable to earn an income. Poor or absent labour laws and insufficient social safety nets have left most without any support to shoulder these losses. And despite many countries having largely loosened Covid-19 restrictions, the price of staple goods such as food and transportation remain higher than expected around the world, leaving cash-strapped households struggling to make ends meet. Some are taking out loans or selling off assets to meet daily needs, which could push them even further behind in the medium to long term.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Poverty#Food Banks#Local Food#Wyoming Hunger Initiative
osibaltimore.org

OSI Community Fellow Talks About Urban Backyard Composting on WYPR

This week, 2019 OSI Community Fellow Marvin Hayes of the Baltimore Compost Collective spoke with WYPR’s Sheilah Kast’s On the Record podcast about backyard composting. Marvin explains how to build a personal system, what can and cannot be included in your personal system, as well as the difference between cold (passive) and hot (active) composting.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Veterans Rock to host Veterans Stand Down next Tuesday

CHEYENNE – Veterans Rock will host Veterans Stand Down for veterans and their families who may be struggling, at risk of becoming homeless or are already homeless. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Elks Lodge #660. Information and services available at...
CHEYENNE, WY
nbc25news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
FLINT, MI
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps

Here’s how to qualify for SNAP food stamps, and what foods you can and cannot purchase. SNAP was increased for families across the nation Oct. 1, helping to feed more families and give access to healthier options. People are typically receiving $157 on average per month after seeing the $36 increase. What am I allowed or not allowed ...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
parentherald.com

New Yorkers May Use SNAP Food Stamps at Restaurants Under New Program

New Yorkers dealing with food insecurity will soon be able to use their SNAP food stamps at restaurants or delis around that city, with reduced and more affordable prices, following the adoption of a new program approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), SNAP food stamps...
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
ECONOMY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

State senator thinks special session on vaccine mandate is a bad idea

CHEYENNE – Longtime state Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said he thinks next week’s legislative special session regarding vaccine mandates is a bad idea. “I don’t agree with the federal mandates on employers, and I want to be clear about that,” Case told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. “But I don’t see a legislative path to fix that.”
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Chicago

People, Pets Get Vaccinations At Community Event In Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dogs and cats could join their humans in getting vaccinated at the Community People and Pet Days event Saturday morning in Pilsen. The Chicago Department of Public Health partnered with several agencies at the Pilsen Food Pantry. Pets got vaccinated against rabies and other diseases, and also got flea and tick treatments and microchips implanted in their necks for identification in case they get lost. Meantime, people were able to get COVID and flu vaccinations, and pick up food from the pantry as well. And it was all free.
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Scientists optimistic about Mullen Fire recovery

Late in the summer of 2020, as hunting seasons ramped up and the world reeled from the COVID pandemic, a fire ignited in southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range. It sparked to life on Sept. 27 and grew rapidly, fueled by winds that raged to 70 mph. What would ultimately be called the Mullen Fire consumed or damaged dozens of structures over more than 176,000 acres.
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy