McDaniel: First lady gets communities talking about poverty

The Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020 and the economic and social disruptions that came with it have jeopardised the prospects of eradicating extreme poverty in the foreseeable future. Not only has the pandemic pushed an estimated 97 million people into poverty in 2020, but those who were already living near or below the poverty line have been pushed even further behind. Temporary market closures and disruptions to transportation have meant small traders, informal workers and farmers were unable to earn an income. Poor or absent labour laws and insufficient social safety nets have left most without any support to shoulder these losses. And despite many countries having largely loosened Covid-19 restrictions, the price of staple goods such as food and transportation remain higher than expected around the world, leaving cash-strapped households struggling to make ends meet. Some are taking out loans or selling off assets to meet daily needs, which could push them even further behind in the medium to long term.

