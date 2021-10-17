CLSA Starts Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) at Buy (1)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) announced today the pricing of an upsized initial public offering of 6,687,305 shares of its Class A common stock at $19.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SDIG.” In addition, Stronghold granted the underwriters a 30-day overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,003,095 shares of Stronghold’s Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO